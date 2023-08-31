Today’s Headlines:I Dare Anyone To Suspend Me From PDP–Wike;Police Kill Kidnapper, Arrest Cop Killer

I Dare Anyone To Suspend Me From PDP– Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has dared the leadership of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to suspend or discipline him.

Wike stated this on Wednesday during his interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

DAILY POST recalls that the immediate past governor of Rivers State and a member of the major opposition party, PDP, was sworn in as minister of FCT some days ago under the admiration of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

Addressing the backslash he received following his appointment, Wike said he informed PDP leadership before he took the ministerial offer of President Tinubu.

Wike, however, said he has not seen any PDP chieftain that will suspend him from the party.

Police kill kidnapper, arrest cop killer in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command on Monday, August 28, neutralised a suspected kidnapper in Choba, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

According to the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Nwonyi Emeka, a victim (name withheld) was kidnapped on Friday, August 5, around the Choba axis, and a ransom of two million naira was initially paid by his family before his release on Monday, August 28.

The kidnappers, after releasing the victim on that same day, requested an additional three million naira.

tives of the C4i intelligence unit, acting on credible intelligence around the Choba Uniport axis, engaged the kidnappers and, in the shootout that ensued, wounded one of them while another, Promise Ebi, 38, was arrested.

According to the Commissioner of Police, the kidnapper who sustained injuries was rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Choba, where he died.

APC Calls For Soludo’s Resignation Over Anambra LG Polls

The All Progressives Congress in Anambra State has asked Governor Chukwuma Soludo to resign following his inability to conduct elections in the 21 local government areas of the state since he assumed office over one year ago.

The party also added that the Federal Government should appoint a “caretaker governor” to run the affairs of the state, according to a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Okelo Madukaife, on Wednesday.

Both the APC and the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance in Anambra have been tackling each other over the non-conduct of LG elections in the state since 2014.

Madukaife pointed out that since 1999 when democracy returned to the country, Anambra State had only organised two local government elections, and that was during the early days of Late Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju’s administration and towards the end of Peter Obi’s administration in 2014.

But in the statement, Madukaife asked the Anambra people and the general public to critically engage the APGA party on the issues concerning the Anambra State local governments.

Police launch manhunt for suspects in toddler’s gruesome murder

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Auwal Muhammad, has condemned the gruesome murder of an 18-month child who was thrown into a soakaway.

To this end, the commissioner has set up an investigative panel headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Command, Yakubu Mohammed, to thoroughly probe the circumstances surrounding the murder of the boy.

The panel is also to work towards fishing out those directly or indirectly connected to the inhumane act and subsequently charge them to court.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakil, stated these in a press statement made available to journalists on Thursday.

Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, said the unfortunate incident happened on Saturday, August 19, 2023, after the child went missing only for his remains to be found in a soakaway.

He said that the toddler’s parents removed the corpse and buried it.

