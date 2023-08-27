Today’s Headlines:I Am A Corps Member–Musawa;Tinubu Declares 63rd NBA Conference Open

I Am A Corps Member–Musawa

The new Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has said that she is a corps member following the call for her removal over her active status in the scheme.

Musawa insisted that she had not broken any part of the laws of the National Youths Service Corps in a statement titled, “My personal statement on my status as a serving minister” made available to The PUNCH on Sunday noting that her appointment by President Bola Tinubu has followed a barrage of media attacks and misinformation about her.

She said, “It is true I am currently a corps member which I began eight months ago as a matter of duty and devotion to my country, having been unable to complete the scheme since I was first mobilised in 2001.

“There is no breach of any law or constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended regarding my current position as a minister and status as serving corps member.”

While alluding to the constitution and the NYSC Act, the minister said, “No part of any of them states that a serving corps member can not be appointed by the President of Nigeria or any other appointing authority into political positions.

“Equally, no part of our existing laws and NYSC Act says that a corps member must finish service before they can be appointed into political office. There are no legal or constitutional limitations whatsoever. I have not broken any law of Nigeria.”

Speaking about the delay in her NYSC programme, Musawa said, “I started the mandatory national service as a corps member deployed to Akwa-Ibom State in 2001 upon the completion of my university education. I could not complete the service the same year after my redeployment to Kaduna State due to family obligations.

“Despite this, it has been my personal resolve and commitment that I will always fulfil this national duty whenever I am opportune to do so.

“I applied to NYSC to be mobilised again for national service last year. NYSC graciously mobilised and deployed me to serve in Abuja where I have been serving for the last eight months before my current appointment as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” she added.

The minister, however, called on Nigerians to support her in the new assignment as she looks forward to completing her NYSC programme in the next four months.

Tinubu Declares 63rd NBA Conference Open

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday declared open the 63rd Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), with a promise to work with constructive advice from the umbrella body of lawyers in the country.

In his speech at the opening ceremony of the NBA conference, the President said a bold decision has to be taken to build a strong nation.

According to Tinubu, “To build a great nation, we must make bold decisions; even though it may be painful at the moment, it is not about you and me. It is about our generation yet unborn.”

Tinubu, who said there is hope for a great Nigeria, called for the cooperation and support of private sector operators, adding that “it is a shame not to have electricity for most homes in Nigeria.

“It is unacceptable, and we must vanish it,” President Tinubu stated and added that the NBA is strategic in building the nation.

“You are learned, and I want to learn. What is it that I am doing right, let me know so that I do better, and whatever I am doing wrong, tell me, and I will change”, he charged the NBA.

He’s Ozil Without Talent–Keys

Football pundit Richard Keys has hit out at Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta for trying to be too clever, insisting that British broadcaster Piers Morgan was right over his recent comments on the Spaniard.

This comes after Arteta defended Havertz following his display for Arsenal against Fulham on Saturday.

The Germany international was substituted after just 56 minutes against Fulham on Saturday, despite Arsenal needing a goal, with Fabio Vieira, who won a penalty moments later, coming on in his place as the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

But Arteta defended Havertz afterwards, saying the former Chelsea star did ‘really good things’ and ‘got in great areas.’

Keys has slammed both the manager and the player.

Referencing Arteta’s press conference, Keys quoted the Gunners boss’ comments on beIN SPORTS and said: “He got in great areas, but the ball did not arrive.” So did I yesterday, and the ball did not arrive. So I was about as much use as this individual. No goals, no assists in three games, but he got into some great areas.”

Keys continued: “I didn’t think I’d find myself quoting Piers Morgan in this programme ever, but I am going to. Piers is right. [Arteta is being] too clever.

“Get back to a back four with all the things that made them strong last season and stop messing around. Now don’t jump down my throat when I say this, let me finish the statement: Havertz is the new Ozil—without the talent.

“And the reason I say that is because both are enigmas. They didn’t know what to do with Ozil, so they sold him! And now they’ve gone and bought Havertz.

“I am talking about under Arteta. Arteta could not handle him. He’s like [Pep] Guardiola; neither of them can handle big players with big personalities.”

You’ve Damaged Spanish Football–Iniesta

Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has condemned the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, over his recent behaviour at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final in Australia.

Rubiales had forcefully kissed Spanish striker Jenni Hermoso amid post-match jubilation as Spain defeated England 1-0 in the Women’s World Cup final.

The 46-year-old, who had since apologised for his behaviour, refused to resign despite calls for his resignation but spoke of “unjust” campaigns and “fake feminism” during his recent defiant speech.

Iniesta, who won the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain’s men’s national team, on Sunday tweeted: “After what has happened this week, I would like to convey my sadness, as a person, as the father of three daughters, as a husband, and as a footballer, in the face of the events that we are experiencing in our football and around the Spanish women’s team.

“I believe that we cannot tolerate performances like the ones we have seen, which have tarnished a milestone as big as winning a World Cup. I cannot imagine the feeling that all the players of the national team must have right now, seeing how they are not talking about the great tournament they had and the fantastic football they taught us all. It’s a shame that a beautiful story that many players have built over so many years has become dirty.

“Instead, we have had to put up with a president who has held on to his position, who has not admitted that his behaviour has been unacceptable and that it is damaging the image of our country and our football around the world.”

Meanwhile, FIFA slammed Rubiales on Friday with a three-month suspension from all football-related activities.

