Today’s Headlines:How Tinubu’ll Tackle Insecurity–Keyamo;Atiku Hasn’t Been Fair To Northerners_NEF

How Tinubu’ll Tackle Insecurity–Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, has said the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will tackle insecurity and unemployment by addressing revenue leakages if elected as president of Nigeria.

According to Keyamo: “The issue of Insecurity and unemployment can be addressed when the issue of our revenue is addressed.

“One of the first port of call for revenue is our subsidy, the subsidy regime.

Keyamo, also the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, stated this when he appeared at the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Forum in Abuja.

He said that one of the first issues that Tinubu would address was the issue of revenue leakages, saying that tackling Nigeria’s dwindling revenue was crucial for any meaningful development.

Don’t forget that in the 2023 budget, the subsidy was only provided until June. So is he going now to get a supplementary budget in the face of our borrowings, in the face of our deficit budget to further subsidise.

“Do you think a new government will do that”?

Keyamo said that the APC-led administration had set an enviable record on the issue of women’s emancipation.

Atiku Hasn’t Been Fair To Northerners_NEF

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has denied report that it endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

A member of the forum, Alhaji Seidu Baba, who addressed the press in Abuja on Saturday, said the former vice president cannot be their consensus candidate.

According to him, the PDP candidate has not been fair to the Northerners to deserve their endorsement.﻿

He said, although, Atiku has been scheming to be endorsed as the sole candidate of the North, NEF has not endorsed him.

Baba said: “There was an attempt to cajole and even force the NEF to adopt him (Atiku), shows how desperate he is.

“Many people believe, though the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-rufai, was condemning Northern elders, it is believed, his real target was Atiku Abubakar.

There is no way Atiku can be a Northern candidate, because he does not know them and we do not know him.

“It is believes Atiku got wind of his rejection the reason he failed to show up at the NEF Assembly and could not send any representative.

“Atiku has not been seen as somebody who is closed to the North, because he has not been fair to us.”

Why APC Will Win Presidential Election – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the Feb. 25 presidential election because it is the most popular party in Nigeria.

Keyamo, also a spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), stated this when he appeared at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

“Without trying to sound overconfident, I can tell you that the election is ours to lose.

If you take the baseline for projection for the 2015 and 2019 elections, you will discover that in terms of the demographic setup of Nigeria and the voting pattern in the last two elections, the APC has the upper hand.

“If you take the baseline from the recent elections, then you will know that the election is for APC and our candidate to lose.

Demographically, we are extremely strong, we are the most diverse and widespread all over the country, the APC is the only party without concentration of support from one part of the country,” he said.

El-Rufai Will Betray You–Tinubu Warned

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has been warned to be wary of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Deji Adeyanju, a socio-political activist, warned Tinubu to be prepared because El-Rufai would betray him when the time comes.

In a tweet, Adeyanju pointed out that the governor has betrayed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Stressing that power is transient, Adeyanju wrote: “ElRufai will still betray Tinubu at the right time. Buhari is learning new lessons. He hasn’t even left Aso Rock yet but they are already showing him the kind of shege to expect. Power is always transient.”

El-Rufai, who is known to be close to Buhari, spoke against the president and his government last week.

The APC chieftain accused Buhari of allowing evil individuals to use him to fight the APC.

