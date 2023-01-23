Today’s Headlines:How Ayu Rejected Bello’s Condition To work For Party; I’ll secure Nigeria–Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

How PDP Chairman, Ayu Rejected Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello’s Condition To Work For Party —Sources

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, has rejected the condition given by Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, to join the party, sources within the party have disclosed to SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters had reported that the governor was lobbying the national chairman and some key members of the party, promising to deliver the majority of votes cast in the presidential election in the state for the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The governor asked the PDP to withdraw its support for its Kogi Central Senatorial candidate, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, one of the sources familiar with the meeting with Ayu told SaharaReporters.

“He approached our National Chairman and some people in PDP, he however gave them different conditions to work for us.

I’ll secure Nigeria

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi on Sunday promised to secure the country and that free from parallel government by criminals.

Obi stated this while addressing supporters in Kano during his Presidential campaign.

According to him, “I promise to secure and protect the people of Nigeria. We will ensure that the enemy and criminals are not stronger than the government. We will have one government. And they will not have space in it. We will secure Nigerians. We will unite Nigeria.”

Obi also promised to convert the Sambisa forest to agricultural land and turn the country from a consumption nation to production nation as well as boost it total export.

Nigerians adopt mobile wallets to scale bank charges

The rapid rise in the growth of mobile money technology in Nigeria was a phenomenon that was not embraced by all, especially the older persons who derived their confidence in banking through a brick-and-mortar bank.

Mobile money wallets were mainly used by agents and Point of Sale, PoS, operators for business purposes.

However, the tradition of performing physical banking transactions is gradually going into extinction, as many Nigerians are now adopting the use of mobile wallets.

The reasons are not far-fetched as many see the innovation as a means to run away from the various charges, and stress accompanied by transactions from traditional banks, even with the use of electronic payment channels such as Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, USSD, and online banking applications.

Tough choosing right players for Eagles – Peseiro

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, has confessed that with the array of stars that the country is blessed with, it is tough choosing the right players for the national team.

The Portuguese tactician was recently in England to watch Nigeria stars where he also had the opportunity to watch English-based players eligible for the Eagles.

The 62-year-old hinted that the nation is blessed with talents that can wear the national jersey and also with the likes of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Folarin Balogun, Carney Chukwuemeka, Tosin Adarabioyo, Noni Madueke among the numerous players of Nigeria decent eligible to play for the Eagles waiting for a national call-up.

The former Venezuela coach hinted that he would extend invitations to players who have a passion to play for Nigeria, adding that it is not an easy task to select players.

