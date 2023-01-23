Today’s Headlines:How Atiku ll Defeat Tinubu, Obi–Dele;Prominent Unhealthy Candidate ll Die_Ayodele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

How Atiku ll Defeat Tinubu, Obi–Dele

Photo Credit:Punch papers

For the second time in less than a week, Dele Momodu, the Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, has said the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will be elected President of Nigeria in the next month’s election.

Momodu in a statement on Monday, dismissed polls conducted by surveying agencies which predicted victories for either Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress or Labour Party’s Peter Obi in the past few months.

He said, “I have read with bemusement many of the polls about the forthcoming presidential election on February 25, 2023, and have come to the conclusion that the elitist polls have failed monumentally due to the over-reliance on technology in a largely illiterate population.

“I have decided to help situate the forecasts based on the established political history of Nigeria and empirical data.

Prominent Unhealthy Candidate ll Die_ Ayodele

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has issued a warning to prominent candidates in the 2023 elections.

Primate Ayodele disclosed that prominent governors, senators and house of representatives members would die.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Oluwatosin Osho, the clergyman urged those who are unhealthy to step down from the elections to take care of their health.

“My fear in the next election is that Nigeria will lose a prominent person among the governors, senators and rep members they will be voting for.

Photo Credi:Google

Buhari Arrives Lagos For Project Launch

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has arrived Lagos State to inaugurate key projects executed by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

These projects include the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Imota Rice Mill, the Blue Rail line and the 18.75-kilometre six-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway, among others.

Buhari arrived at the Murtala Muhammad Airport on Monday at 3:33pm.

Present at the event to receive the President are the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji and Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Also present are Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, the Service Chiefs, and members of the Lagos State Executive Council.

We Will Mobilise Our Members, Votes For Obi –NCP

Photo Credit Daily Post Nigeria

Barely 33 days to the presidential election, the National Conscience Party, NCP, has said it will mobilize votes for the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate Peter Obi.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday by the National Chairman of the NCP, Dr Yinusa Tanko.

Tanko said NCP members had studied the Labour Party’s manifesto and the characters of Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed and believed both have what it takes to earn their trust and confidence.

He explained that Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, has all it takes to earn the trust and confidence of his party.

YAHAYA (

)