Today’s Headlines:History Will Be Kind To Buhari–Dogara;Hold Us Responsible If We Fail–Baba-Ahmed

History Will Be Kind To Buhari – Dogara

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has commended President Muhammadu has said that history will be kind to President Muhammadu Buhari should he remain resolute and not cave in to pressure and reverse his position on the cashless policy.

He said that the move will impressively curb the menace of vote-buying and lead to free, fair and credible elections.

Dogara spoke on Thursday in Kaltungo, Gombe state at the gathering of over 15,000 Christian youth under the auspices of Evangelical Churches Winning All (ECWA) International Youth Conference where he was honoured with the award of service to the youths, the church and humanity.

The former speaker however, said he was not uninformed or unaffected by the hardship caused by the Naira redesigned and swap policy but pleaded with Nigerians to endure it for a few weeks as a sacrifice for a free, fair and credible elections.

He said: “I want to specifically commend President Buhari over the initiative to curb vote buying in the forthcoming general elections.

Hold Us Responsible If We Fail – Baba-Ahmed

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has told Nigerians to hold the Labour Party responsible if it fails to turn Nigeria’s economy from a consumption to a productive, technologically driven economy if given the mandate to lead the affairs of the country.

Baba-Ahmed disclosed this at a press conference held on Friday, in Abuja

The vice presidential candidate also stated that Nigerians should hold the LP responsible if it fails to transform the arable lands in Nigeria, especially in the north, into the “new oil”, and to build the required human capital and skill.

The former lawmaker noted that the same people who campaigned in 2015, though now in different camps, have renewed the same promises which none has been fulfilled, adding that even the simplest one, in terms of provision of bursaries for students, promised in 2015, and repeated in 2019 are yet to be achieved.

He said, “We have asked them to hold us responsible if we fail to move Nigeria from consumption to a productive economy. We have asked them to hold us accountable if we fail to build a twenty-first century economy propelled by technology and if we fail to transform the vast arable lands in Nigeria especially in northern Nigeria into the ‘New Oil’.

It’s Turn Of A Christian To Govern Nigeria— Gbagi

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has said it was the turn of a Christian from the southern part of Nigeria to produce the next president of the country.

Speaking in Asaba, when he appeared on ‘The Platform’ a flagship programme of the state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Gbagi said the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and that of his party, SDP, Mr Adebayo Adewole were the only qualified candidates for the February 25 presidential polls.

He expressed worry that if Muslims were allowed to continue to run the country for unbroken ten years, it would become an Islamic state.

Gbagi said: “This is the turn of a Christian to rule the country, it is the turn of a Christian. Do whatever you want to do, you cannot change what God has said.

“I say to you, they can come and promise heaven and earth but we have seen the effect of Muslim governance for eight years.

“So there are only two candidates that are qualified as Christians which is the candidates of the SDP, Adewole Adebayo and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, they are both qualified as Christian candidates from the southern part of Nigeria.

I’m Aspiring To Be President Of United Nigeria—Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that he is aspiring to be the president of a united Nigeria, and it is high time antagonists in the nation’s politics were removed in order to move the country forward.

He made this known, while he paid a courtesy visit to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, in his office, in continuation of his campaign rally to the state.

Tinubu earlier commended Makinde for his sterling performance and for being a peaceful and respectful individual since his assumption of office, noting that his aspiration is to become the next president of a united and secured Nigeria while assuring that the APC rally in the state would be peaceful and orderly devoid of any crisis.

The APC presidential candidate, while expressing his mission to the state, equally lauded the governor for being a lucky individual to be part of the history of the state as the incumbent governor, while calling for national politics devoid of ethnic sentiments.

