Today’s Headlines:Group Urges Obi To Withdraw Petitions Against Tinubu; Tinubu Receives Oba Of Benin, Olugbon Of Orile-Igbon

Group Urges Atiku, Peter Obi To Withdraw Petitions Against Tinubu

Presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have been advised to withdraw their petitions at the Presidential Election Tribunal to pave a smooth way for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration that is poised to take Nigerians to the promised land. The Zonal Coordinator of the Association for Political Stability in Northeast (APSAN), Haruna Garba advised Bauchi at the association meeting to review the success and challenges of the just 2023 polls to make possible amends as well as chart a way forward.

According to the Zonal coordinator, the legal action by the two presidential candidates of the opposition political parties is an old political machination that is being tailored by the opposition to truncate the course of democratic governance.

Haruna called on the petitioners at the presidential election tribunal to jettison their complaints for the national interest, political stability, growth, development and prosperity of the country, which the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government have started on a clean slate.

Tinubu Receives Oba Of Benin, Olugbon Of Orile-Igbon

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday received, separately, the Oba of Benin Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, as well as the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, in his office at the State House, Abuja.

The Oba of Benin Kingdom did not speak to journalists after what it considered as a visit to congratulate the President. However, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon spoke after his interaction with the president.

Oba Alao said Nigerians would enjoy prosperity at the end of the day. He said this government was committed to serving and bringing the dividends of democracy to the people.

The Deputy Chairman of Oyo State Obas and Chiefs said that they paid a courtesy visit to the President to wish him well, a successful tenure and also they have been able to discuss some national issues that will bring prosperity to all Nigerians.

First Lady Seeks Govs’ Wives’ Support

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has said she will require the support of the wives of the state governors to reach every nook and cranny of the country.

She stated this Friday in her office at a meeting with the wives of the 36 state governors to formally introduce and acquaint them with the objectives and mission of her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

Mrs Tinubu in a statement by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, said “looking at the past can most assuredly chart a path for the present and future and this can best be done collectively for better and more sustainable impact.”

She assured the governors’ wives that the RHI will in no way interfere with their personal programmes and projects, adding that she believes that support from them would be impactful.

“I wish to remind each of us that the exalted positions we are in today should be seen as an opportunity to impact more meaningfully, not only in the lives of people in your states but Nigeria as a whole,” she said.

UK hikes visa fees for Nigerians, others

The United Kingdom has announced that it is set to increase visa application fees for foreigners, including Nigerians seeking to migrate to the European country to live and work.

UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who made this known during a press conference at Downing Street, added that the Immigration Health Surcharge, a fee paid by foreigners to access the country’s National Health Scheme, would also increase significantly.

Sunak explained that the hike became necessary in order to raise the money to pay public sector workers more without resorting to borrowing, which he said would only fuel inflation.

Instead he said a combination of higher fees for foreigners hoping to move to the UK would cover the cost of pay rises.

