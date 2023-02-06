Today’s Headlines:Group Asks Buhari To Honour Agreement With Tinubu;I Support Atiku 100% – Sen.Ekwunife

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Group Asks Buhari To Honour Agreement With Tinubu

A group, the North-South Progressive Stakeholders, has pleaded with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to honour the ‘unwritten’ agreement he had with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, before he came into power.

The group, which made the appeal at a press conference held on Sunday in Abuja, stated that Buhari’s lukewarm attitude towards the campaign of the ruling party’s candidate is fuelling the ‘frightening strain’ on the North-South alliance by suspected elements in the Presidency.

The development is coming barely a week after Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, claimed some ‘elements’ in Aso Rock are working against Tinubu’s victory.

But the group’s convener, Alwan Hassan, told journalists that all the negative vibes from the Presidency won’t have arisen had the President agreed to fulfil his promise.

He said that it would be unfair for the President and the North not to repay Tinubu’s loyalty by ensuring he wins the 2023 presidential election.

I support Atiku 100% – Ekwunife

Senator Uche Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, has debunked claims alleging her endorsement of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the forthcoming election.

DAILY POST reports this in a statement signed by Ekwunife on Saturday.

The statement titled, “My Purported Endorsement of Peter Obi” reiterated her unalloyed support for PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

She stated that Atiku is the favourite to win the 25th February 2023 election because of his nationwide support.

According to the statement: “It has come to my notice that an online blog has been circulating articles claiming that I have endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, in the forthcoming February poll. The Online blog further attributed statements that may translate to adopting Mr Peter Obi as my candidate for the election. I want to state that those statements never emanated from my campaign council or me.

Obi Replies El-Rufai On Nollywood Actor Comment

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has reacted to the statement by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, that he should focus on Nollywood instead of running for presidency.

The former Anambra State Governor said he would work hard to improve on the Nollywood industry.

Obi gave the reply on Sunday while featuring on Arise Television’s Sunday Show Program.

Recall that El-Rufai had while featuring on the Channels Television’s programme over the week dismissed Obi’s chances in the forthcoming presidential election.

El-Rufai also claimed that Obi wouldn’t score more than 1% in Sokoto and 2% in Katsina States, respectively.

However, Obi said he would focus on the Nollywood if elected president, calling on Nigerian actors to support him since El-Rufai had tagged him as one.

Think Carefully – Akinyemi Tells Nigerians

Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, a former Minister of External Affairs, has urged Nigerians to think carefully and vote according to their conscience during the coming general elections for a better country.

Akinyemi gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the Luncheon and Merit Awards ceremony to mark Igbobi College’s 91st Anniversary at the school in Lagos on Sunday.

According to him, Nigerian citizens should act in such a manner because the young generation needs a country that will reward merit and hard work.

He said that the country needs “a round peg in a round hole” that would not only make the required impact locally but also make sure the country is in its rightful place internationally.

