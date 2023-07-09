Today’s Headlines:Governance Stagnated Over Akeredolu’s Health_PDP; Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mourns Irukwu

Governance Stagnated Over Akeredolu’s Health_Ondo PDP

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has knocked the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu saying the governance in the state had been paralysed following the absence of the governor from the state following ill-health.

The governor has been on a medical vacation and had handed the power over to his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in an acting capacity

The Ondo PDP, in a statement issued on Sunday by its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, said many aides of the governor had left governance for politics ahead of the next year’s governorship election, saying this had put a stop to governance in the state.

The statement read, “It is a known fact that, around October 2024, the governorship election will hold in Ondo State. While the Independent National Electoral Commission is yet to officially release a timetable for the election, political parties and gladiators who have eyes on Alagbaka Government House come February 24, 2025, are not leaving anything to chance.

“The health status of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) shrouded as it were, in secrecy appears to be the launch pad for this epic battle.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mourns Irukwu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worlwide has expressed sadness over the death of the former President-General of the group, Prof. Joe Irukwu, describing his demise as a shock to Ohaneze Ndigbo.

Ohaneze Ndigbo expressed its grief on Sunday in Enugu in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Chiedozie Ogbonnia.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Irukwu’s death was first announced by his kinsman, Prince Harrison Okorie, the President-General, Amaokwe Item Welfare Union on Saturday in Enugu.

“Ohaneze received with rude shock the sad news of the passing of one of our brightest, an accomplished legal luminary, moral edifice, insurance and risk management wizard, erudite scholar of world renown, Igbo leader and former President General of Ohanaeze Prof. Joe Irukwu”, he said.

Yewa Residents Beg Tinubu To Allow Fuel Supply In Ogun Border Towns

The people of Yewa living in border communities such as Idi-Iroko, Imeko-Afon, Oja-Odan and other border areas in Ogun State have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to cancel the ban on the supply of petroleum products to communities within a 20-kilometre radius of the country’s border with the Republic of Benin.

The appeal was made in a statement made available to DAILY POST on Sunday by the National President of Yewa Defender Movement, Temi Amusan.

According to Amusan: “The suspension order by the Federal Government since 2019 has negatively impacted socio-economic activities with attendant hardships on the lives and livelihoods of people living in the border towns and communities like the Idi-Iroko axis as only four independent petroleum marketers are allowed to dispense the commodity to hundreds of thousands of people living in the area.

Plateau’s Gov Mutfwang Orders 24-hour Curfew

Plateau State’s Governor Caleb Mutfwang has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Mangu Local Government Area following attacks by suspected bandits that resulted in the loss of lives and property.

Gyang Bere, the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, made the announcement in a statement released on Sunday.

The curfew was imposed in order to restore law and order in the area, according to the statement.

“Consequently, movements within the Local Government have been banned until further notice except for security personnel and persons on essential duties,” the statement added.

