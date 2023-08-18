Today’s Headlines:Gov Abiodun Meets Bosun Tijani;I’m Not Hostile To People With Disabilities–Soludo

Gov Abiodun Meets Bosun Tijani

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has met with the incoming Minister of Communications Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.

Tijani visited Abiodun in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Friday, barely two days after President Bola Tinubu announced him as his Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

Speaking about their meeting, Abiodun said: “While receiving the Minister-Designate for Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, I highlighted several commendable initiatives undertaken by our government in the area of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) development.”

The endeavours, Abiodun said, included the establishment of a tech hub and the launch of the Digital Economy Infrastructure Programme, which involved the installation of fibre optic cables throughout the state.

He added that his government had also facilitated convenient internet connectivity in crucial sectors such as education and healthcare.

The governor expressed confidence that Tijani “would excel in his role as a proud representative of our esteemed state and the country as a whole,” given his “distinguished professional background and expertise.”

I’m Not Hostile To People With Disabilities–Soludo

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has denied claims that his administration has totally abandoned people living with disabilities.

Soludo was earlier in the week accused by the former Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Mrs Uche Ajuluchukwu, of “never budgeting a dime for the disability Commission in the state” since he assumed office.

The Disability Commission, while celebrating its members who emerged victorious in recent sports competitions, lamented that they seem to have been forgotten by the Soludo-led government.

Reacting to the claims, Soludo, in a statement signed by his press secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, said the claims were all false.

Aburime said: “It is rather unfortunate that Mrs Ajuluchukwu has chosen to misrepresent the facts regarding Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment for all its citizens, including Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

“Her allegations against Governor Soludo’s administration are not only misguided but also devoid of truth. If there was no concealed motive involved, perhaps one would say that she spoke out of sheer ignorance.”

Aburime said, contrary to Ajuluchukwu’s claims, Governor Soludo’s administration has taken remarkable actions to ensure the welfare and empowerment of the vulnerable segments of society in the state, including PWDs.

“It is clear that Mrs Ajuluckwwu has not taken time to thoroughly research the government’s initiatives before making such baseless accusations.

“To set the record straight, the Anambra State Government, through the office of the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, has empowered about twelve vulnerable NGOs and associations in the state.

“The empowerment was undertaken by the state government to allete the sufferings of the disabled, the visually impaired, the deaf and dumb, and children with special needs in the state. The interventions are aimed at enhancing the quality of life and opportunities for PWDs,” he said.

He added that Soludo’s administration will welcome criticism, but such criticism should be based on verified information rather than misleading narratives.

Photo Credit:Google

Tinubu Vows To Harness Gas For Benefit Of Nigerians

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed to harness the country’s gas resources to benefit all Nigerians.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this on Friday in a statement when the Board and management of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) met with Tinubu at the Villa.

Tinubu said that all encumbrances to the entrepreneurial progress and development of Nigeria’s industrious citizens and any further impediments to business practice in the oil and gas sector.

“It is now a collaborative effort in thinking and doing. We will work with all partners to redefine the future of our economy,” the President told the NLNG delegation, which was led by NLNG Board Chairman, His Royal Majesty King Edmund Daukuru of Nembe Kingdom and the NLNG Managing Director, Dr Philip Mshelbila.

Tinubu added, “It is all about growing the pie so that Nigerians will benefit.

“Skill development will help the many restive youths who must be carried along and employed. Their lives need to be more predictable and prosperous.”

Don’t Scrap Ministry Of Niger Delta Affairs–PANDEF

Photo Credit:Nigerian Tribune

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-cultural group in the South-South of Nigeria, has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to scrap the Ministry of Niger Delta.

This is coming in the wake of the assignment of portfolios to ministers-designate without a mention of the Niger Delta ministry by the Tinubu-led Federal Government during the week.

Arising from an emergency meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee held in Abuja, leaders of PANDEF reminded the Federal Government the reasons behind the creation of the ministry by the late former President Umaru Yar’Adua in 2008 which has been sustained in the successive regimes that followed.

“(We) remind Mr President that the Ministry of Niger Delta was created, specifically, to “focus on infrastructural development, environmental protection and empowerment of youths in the oil-rich Niger Delta region”, which continues to be greatly impacted by the oil and gas industry, and remains the live-wire of the national economy,” the group emphasised.

In the communique signed by Chief Edwin Clark, National Leader; and Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, National Chairman, the group, which had other members of the Board of Trustees, as well as National and State Officers in attendance, expressed shock that in the published assignment of ministers to their various cabinet portfolios, there was none designated for the existing Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

The group, in the adopted communique, therefore, “Cautions that any misguided step toward SCRAPPING OR SUBMERGING the Ministry will create an unfavorable environment with adverse consequences.

“Further cautions the Federal Government to desist from tampering with any institution(s), which along with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, have been flagship institution(s), to ensure peace and development in the Niger Delta region.

“We are hopeful that the federal government will be properly advised on this matter, even as we reiterate the commitment of the leadership of PANDEF and the people of the region to enduring the reign of peace and stability in the overall interest of country.”

﻿

Dunyanari (

)