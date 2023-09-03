Today’s Headlines:Glorious Days Naira Was Stronger Than Dollar’ll Return–EAA;Sylva’ll Defeat Diri–YG

Glorious Days Naira Was Stronger Than Dollar’ll Return–EAA

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has said that Nigeria would experience glorious days again when the naira was more valuable than the United States dollar.

Adeboye said this on Sunday while preaching on ‘Uncommon Miracles’ during the September Thanksgiving Service of the church at the RCCG, National Headquarters, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The renowned revered pastor was recounting how he encountered uncommon financial miracles in his early days as the GO of the church.

Sylva’ll Defeat Diri, Others–YG

A Youths’ movement under the auspices of the Bayelsa New Generation Leaders (BNGL) has boasted that the immediate past minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, would win by a wide margin in the November 11 governorship poll in the state.

The director general of the movement, Bodmas Kemepadei, made this known at the weekend during the formation of grassroots coordinators for the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the local government areas of the state.

Kemepadei said that the BNGL, a socio-political organisation comprising mostly youths cutting across the various communities, wards, and LGAs in the state, had re-echoed victory for Timipre Sylva, the APC gubernatorial candidate in the coming election.

He noted that their stand that Sylva would sweep the poll was informed by their consultative meetings and visits to various youths and other stakeholders managing different communities’ structures capable of influencing votes at the grassroots level.

Oyebanji Condoles Victims Of Ekiti Building Collapse, Orders Strict Screening Of Developers

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, on Sunday, expressed deep sympathy over the injuries sustained by six persons when an event centre suddenly collapsed in Ijero Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State, on Saturday.

The building, F and G Event Centre, located along Ijero-Ido Ekiti road, with over 250 occupants, had its roof and walls receded around 4 pm while being used as a reception venue for a burial ceremony.

Apart from the wreckage, the building auditorium and surroundings were littered with spilt foods served for the guests, broken bottles, shoes, male caps, female wigs and headgear.

Army Promises To Restore Nightlife, Security To Imo

The Nigerian Army has reassured Imo residents of its commitment to restore nightlife and guarantee the security of all in the state.

The Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze near Owerri, Brig.-Gen. Usman Lawal made the promise during the inauguration of a Joint Night Patrol Task Force in Owerri on Sunday.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that commanders and heads of security agencies in Imo attended the inauguration.

Lawal, who spoke on their behalf, said there had been a rise in the spate of crime and criminality within Owerri Metropolis, hence the need to curb the trend.

The commander further stated that the Joint Night Patrol Teams would bring the expertise, dedication and unwavering resolve of soldiers, ratings, airmen, policemen and personnel of other security agencies to the safety and security of lives and property of citizens of the state.

