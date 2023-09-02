Today’s Headlines:Gabon Reopens Borders Effective Immediately- Army, Kano Gov Appoints 115 New Aides As Total Advisers Near 200

Gabon Reopens Borders Effective Immediately- Army

Photo credit: channels television

Gabon’s army said on Saturday that it would reopen the country’s borders, closed in the wake of the military coup that ousted ex-president Ali Bongo.

A spokesman for Gabon’s military rulers said on state TV that they had “decided with immediate effect to reopen the land, sea and air borders as of this Saturday”. A group of 12 Gabonese soldiers had announced on Wednesday that the country’s borders were closed until further notice, in a statement broadcast on the Gabon 24 television channel.

(Photo credit: Google)

Kano Gov Appoints 115 New Aides

Photo credit: sahara reporters

No fewer than 115 new aides have been appointed by Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf to serve in his government.

The new appointment takes the tally of his aides to 196.

Sanusi Bature, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, made this known in a statement on Saturday, noting that 14 of the new appointees would serve as Special Advisers.

Bandits Kill 7 Worshippers

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Some bandits have killed seven worshippers as they invaded a mosque at Saya-Saya Village in Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt that the incident took place on Friday night when Muslim worshippers were observing the Isha’i (Sunset) prayers in a local mosque in the area.

Our correspondent gathered further that five worshippers including a vigilante leader, were gunned down by the hoodlums in the sosque during praying session.

Buhari Administration Most Incompetent In Nigeria’s History- Adoke

Photo credit: daily post

Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke, has postulated that the administration of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, is the “most incompetent” Nigeria ever had.

He said the government was run by “a set of political morons.”

Adoke stated this in an interview with Adesua Giwa-Osagie, while commenting on the corruption allegations pressed against him and former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by the immediate past government.

