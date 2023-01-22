Today’s Headlines:G5 May Sue PDP Over Dissolution Of Ekiti Exco;It’s Time for Change, Atiku Declares

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

G-5 May Sue PDP Over Dissolution Of Ekiti Exco﻿

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the dissolution of the Ekiti State Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party by the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee of the party as an act of tyranny.

The governor said the dissolution would be challenged in court.

Wike, who dared the PDP National Chairman (Ayu) to suspend him or any of the G-5 governors, warned that the resort to despotism by the NWC would not do the PDP any good in the forthcoming general elections.

Wike stated this while speaking at the campaign flag-off rally by the State PDP Campaign Council in Bori, Khana Local Government Area on Saturday.

It’s Time for Change, Atiku Declares

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday advised Nigerians to cause another change in leadership, describing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a disappointment.But following the dissolution of the executive committee of the PDP in Ekiti State, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State yesterday declared that a battle-line has been between the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and the G-5 governors.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Minna, Niger State, Atiku reminded the people that their desire for change led them to vote for APC in previous elections.He, however, noted that since they did not get what they expected from the ruling party, the February 25 election would present a good opportunity to replace the government.

He promised that his administration will restore security to the beleaguered state.The former vice president also said his administration would revisit the Baro Port, which was initiated under the previous PDP-led government.

Ekpa Threatens Obi Supporters, Ohanaeze Sues For Peace

Simon Ekpa, a controversial follower of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has again threatened supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He said the former Anambra governor did not “represent Biafran interest” and should not “distort the Biafra dream,” noting that “everything will be done to resist’ Obi.

He spoke during a now-deleted live broadcast on Saturday morning, monitored by our correspondent. The transmission aired on Ekpa’s private Facebook account and had over 2,000 participants.

Apply For Correction Of Error, S’Court Tells Njoku

Amid the leadership tussle rocking the All Progressives Grand Alliance, the Supreme Court has advised Chief Edozie Njoku to apply for a correction of an accidental error, which reinstated him as the authentic national chairman of the party.

Recall that Njoku had declared himself the authentic national chairman of APGA, citing a judgement of a panel headed by retired Justice Mary Odili, but Chief Victor Oye dismissed the claim and accused Njoku of forging the said judgment.

In a letter acknowledging a correspondence from Njoku to confirm the Supreme Court judgement in Suit No: SC/CV/687/2021 between Chief Jude Okeke and APGA (and 3 ORS), the apex court on January 19, 2023 advised Njoku to file the request appropriately, stressing that it would not reverse itself on a judgement based on a clerical issue.

