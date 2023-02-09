Today’s Headlines:G-5 govs split, may endorse different candidates on election eve, MC Oluomo: Atiku Seeks Removal Of Lagos REC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

G-5 govs split, may endorse different candidates on election eve

There are indications that the Integrity Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also known as G-5, will disclose their stance on presidential candidates few hours to the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

The group of five governors, led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State had failed to publicly endorse any of the presidential candidates in January as promised.

Other members of the group are: Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia). A source close to one of the governors told The Guardian that Wike and his group “strategically changed their minds” from disclosing their presidential candidate in January because of “some recent political development.”

MC Oluomo: Atiku Seeks Removal Of Lagos REC

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje, for alleged partisanship and compromise.

In a statement by his special assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said it was curious that Agbaje had insisted on using the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee led by transport kingpin, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council.

INEC breaks silence on liking Twitter post calling Obi opportunist

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to its verified Twitter account liking a post relating to a presidential candidate.

On Wednesday, INEC’s official Twitter account liked a post in which Seun Kuti, last son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, criticised Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party calling him an opportunist.

Kuti’s position on the Labour Party presidential candidate has since generated controversies particularly on social media.

But the commission, in a statement reacting to the incident, maintained its neutrality and said it has no preferred candidate.

Atiku promises to reopen border, empower women

The presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar yesterday campaigned in Yobe State with a promise to reopen all borders to allow international trade with neighbouring countries.

Yobe, in the Northeast, shares a boundary with Niger Republic.

The PDP presidential candidate who was overwhelmed by the huge turnout of supporters at the August 27 Stadium in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, said: “Today, I can confirm that there is PDP in Yobe State. They use to tell us that there is no PDP in Yobe State but what we have seen here is contrary to their claim.”

