Today’s Headlines:Forget United Nigeria If Obi Didn’t Win—Ayo;Wike Approves Stadium For Tinubu Rally

Forget United Nigeria If Obi Didn’t Win—Adebanjo

The leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has said that Nigerians should be prepared for a post-election crisis if the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi does not win the next election.

According to Adebanjo, there will be nothing like united Nigeria if Obi’s presidential bid fails this year.

Source: Saharareporters

Adebanjo, who adopted Obi as his preferred presidential candidate in 2022, has maintained that Obi remains the best candidate.

He insisted that Obi is not only competent but should be voted by Nigerians as their next president for the sake of equity and fairness, and to keep Nigeria united.

While speaking at the celebration of the life and times of the late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, in Lagos on Wednesday, as reported by The Sun, Adebanjo said Obiozor’s death came at a time Nigerians were in a battle to save the country from years of oppression.

Wike Approves Stadium For Tinubu Rally

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia, Port Harcourt, for the campaign of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, slated on February 15, 2023.

Source: Punch paper

The Rivers State Coordinator of Bola Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Tony Okocha, disclosed this at a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Okocha said all arrangements had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free rally for the APC presidential standard bearer.

Okocha stated that Wike, out of his benevolence, approved the use of the stadium without collecting the required N5m fee prescribed by Executive Order 21 from the campaign council.

How Peter Obi ‘ll ensure Nigerians benefit from mining – Labour Party

The Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party Campaign Council, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, has said the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, intends to intensify efforts to ensure that Nigerians, especially those in the states benefit directly from the mining activities in their communities.

Source: Vanguard papers

He stated this as a guest on AIT’s discussion programme ‘Focus Nigeria’ with the theme “Ending Illegal Mining in Nigeria”.

Tanko also said the party’s presidential candidates will strengthen the Federal Government’s networking capabilities with the 36 states governments so as to enhance production activities in the mining space and turn the sector to a strong job creating hub for the country.

The Labour Party campaign spokesperson said Obi will provide leadership and sustainability, teamwork and capacity building and a synergy with the governors as impetus to enable legal mining to thrive even in the face of security threats.

Lagos Slashes BRT Fare, Distributes Food

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to cushion the effect of fuel scarcity and naira notes scarcity in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this on Wednesday at a media briefing, during which he appreciated Lagosians for their patience in the face of the hardship brought about by the crisis.

Source: Punch paper

According to the governor, measures include approval for fuel stations to operate on a 24-hour basis.

He said, “We have taken some steps to cushion the effects of these measures that were announced at the federal level but with telling effects on states.

Naira Redesign: Attorney-General Malami Asks Nigerian Supreme Court To Dismiss State Governments’ Suit Seeking To End Old Notes Deadline

Nigerian government through the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss a suit challenging the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Source: Saharareporters

The preliminary objection was filed on Wednesday by the AGF through his lawyers – Mahmud Magaji and Tijanni Gazali.

SaharaReporters reported on Wednesday that the Supreme Court temporarily halted the government’s move to stop the use of old naira notes on February 10, 2023.

This was stated in a ruling given by a seven-member panel led by Justice John Okoro for an ex parte application brought by three northern state governments of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara.

