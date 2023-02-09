This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Forget Nigeria If You Don’t Vote For Obi – Ayo Adebanjo;Atiku Calls For Removal Of Lagos REC

Forget Nigeria If You Don’t Vote For Obi – Ayo Adebanjo

Leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has warned there would be no Nigeria if the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi is not voted into power on February 25.

Adebanjo said voting Obi remained the best option for the country as its candidature was just, fair and equitable and in respect of the agreement that binds Nigeria.

He made the statement, yesterday, in Lagos at the celebration of life and times of late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor.

Adebanjo said he was pained by Obiozor’s death at a time Nigerians were in a battle to save the country from the oppression of many years.

He also lampooned the Igbo for not throwing their financial weight behind Obi’s presidential quest.

“Forget Nigeria if you don’t vote for Obi. I am not boasting and it is not a threat. When we say we must come together, is it by cheating one of us? Is that equity, justice and peace?”

The Afenifere leader described Obiozor as a great Nigerian who was committed to the country’s unity.

Atiku Calls For Removal Of Lagos REC

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos State, Olusegun Agbaje, for alleged partisanship and compromise.

Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said it was curious that the REC is insisting on using the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee, led by an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, to distribute materials for the general election in Lagos State.

Shaibu dismissed Agbaje’s explanation that INEC would not be able to use members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) for distribution of electoral materials because the two unions had been banned in Lagos State.

“The law is clear that only a court has the power to proscribe an organisation. That was why the Federal Government had to go to court to proscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

Photo Credit:Google

I Hope Nothing Tampers With Elections, Obasanjo Warns

Ahead of tomorrow’s emergency meeting of the Council of State conveyed by President Muhammadu Buhari, where major decisions are expected to be taken to douse tension over scarcity of naira notes, former President Olusegun Obasanjo is optimistic that nothing will interfere with the successful conduct of the general elections scheduled for February 25 and March 11.

Obasanjo’s comment is coming amid fears that the elections might be postponed due to ongoing crisis occasioned by the scarcity of fuel and new naira notes.

The former president, who urged Nigerians to strive and ensure that the polls hold at all costs, spoke, yesterday, when he played host to the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at his penthouse residence located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The ADC national leaders were led by national chairman of the party, Prof. Ralph Nwosu, BoT chairman, Dr. Mani Ibrahim Ahmed and a former presidential aspirant of the ADC, Chukwuka Monye.

Stating that the attention of the global community is now focused on the 2023 polls in Nigeria, Obasanjo charged Nigerians, as main stakeholders, to contribute towards the success of the elections.

Wike Approves Campaign Venue For Tinubu, Atiku In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has approved the State owned Yakubu Gowon Stadium, located at the popular Elekahia road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State for the campaign rally of APC presidential candidate, Almed Bola Tinubu. The rally is slated to hold on 15th of February, 2023.

Daily Trust reports that Governor Wike, who earlier spoke at the State PDP campaign rally in the Ogu/Bolo local government area on Tuesday, reportedly said the State government had also reapproved the use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in the State capital, for the PDP presidential campaign rally.

Rivers State Coordinator of Bola Almed Bola Tinubu Campaign Organization in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha who spoke to Journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday said all arrangement have been put in place to ensure a hitch free rally for the APC presidential candidate.

Okocha said that governor Wike out of his magnanimity approved the use of the Stadium without collecting the required fees of N5m for the group.

His Excellency the Executive Governor of Rivers State in his usual magnanimity has granted approval of an alternate venue , the Yakubu Gowon Stadium , Elekahia , Port Harcourt for presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold on 15th , February, 2023 absolutely free of charge but subject to the issuance of a written guarantee of the safety and security of the facilities at the venue due to the violence recorded in recent campaign rallies by the governorship standard bearer of the party in the State,” he said.

Masari To CBN:Your Policy Good, Implementation Poor

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s naira redesign policy is good but poorly implemented.

He stated this yesterday at an emergency meeting with CBN and commercial bank officials at the Katsina State Government House, Katsina.

He urged the CBN to make the currency available, and for the deposit banks, he urged them to be circumspect in discharging their responsibilities.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the Katsina State Branch Controller of CBN, Ahmed Musa Ladan, said though the state was having steady supply of the new currency, it was for some operational reasons that planes that were expected to bring the money could not land in the state capital on Monday.

Interim Govt, A Dead Agenda, Says Atiku

Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation has said the February 25, 2023 presidential election date must be sacrosanct.

The campaign organisation stated this while telling the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council to perish its contemplations or discussions of setting up an Interim National Government as such does not have any place whatsoever in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as Nigeria’s democratic practice.

The PDP campaign body also advised the APC presidential campaign to immediately perish its narratives or demands for the postponement of the 2023 general elections.

Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa campaign organization Kola Ologbondiyan said the campaign has reports of sinister plots by the Tinubu campaign to create situations and narratives to justify its reported demands for the postponement of the 2023 general elections.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, Ologbondiyan said his team has also received “intelligence of a dangerous plot by the Tinubu/Shettima campaign to continue to orchestrate unrest across the country aimed at truncating the electoral process, triggering a constitutional crisis and foisting an undemocratic situation of Interim National Government on the country, having realised that it has no chance in the election.”

Content created and supplied by: YAHAYA (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #HeadlinesForget #Nigeria #Dont #Vote #Obi #Ayo #AdebanjoAtiku #Calls #Removal #Lagos #RECToday’s Headlines:Forget Nigeria If You Don’t Vote For Obi – Ayo Adebanjo;Atiku Calls For Removal Of Lagos REC Publish on 2023-02-09 07:38:13