Today’s Headlines:Food security: Farmers endorse Obi, say ‘Buhari failed us’ , Neymar Treated Me Like His Son – Xavi

Food security: Farmers endorse Obi, say ‘Buhari failed us’

Farmers in the country under the aegis of the United Integrated Farmers Association of Nigeria have scored the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), very poor in tackling the nation’s current food crisis.

The organisation said there have not been any serious intervention in ensuring that Nigeria had food sufficient since the current government came on board eight years ago.

The National President of UNIFAN, Pastor Akinlami Aduragbemi, stated this in Abuja while addressing its members and representatives of other related associations, including the All Farmers Association of Nigeria.

The farmers, therefore, endorsed the presidential ambition of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi in the forthcoming election, with the optimism that he would do well for them and the agricultural sector.

Aduragbemi said their support for Obi was as a result of his track record in the agricultural sector when he served as Governor of Anambra State.

He said farmers in the country had no choice than to support Obi’s candidature as a result of numerous challenges bedeviling them.

According to him, one of the cardinal points of Obi was to shift attention from a consuming economy to a productive one, with farming taking the centre stage.

The Grand Patron of UNIFAN, Stephen Osunkeye, based in Chicago, United States, said that in the last few years, there had not been any serious intervention in the food crisis and hunger, adding that farmers have not been supported adequately, especially those in grassroots.

He expressed hope that if elected, Obi would provide low interest loans to the farmers and improve on budgetary allocation to the agriculture sector.

Ligue1: Neymar treated me like his son – Xavi

Former Paris Saint-Germain player Xavi Simons has claimed that Neymar treated him like his son during his time at the French capital.

Xavi is now plying his trade with Dutch giants PSV but is eyeing a move back to PSG in the summer.

Neymar and Xavi had known each other all the way from Barcelona as well and moved to PSG in different seasons, but the connection between them continued.

Xavi has now opened up on his relationship with the Brazil international, saying that the former Barcelona ace was helpful in Paris.

“Being able to speak Spanish, French, and Dutch, I could almost speak to everyone. Neymar, knowing me since I was a kid, helped me a lot,” he told Marca.

“We had a very good relationship. He looked after me like a son practically. I will be eternally grateful to him.”

Speaking more on Lionel Messi and Neymar, the Dutchman said it was special being and playing with both stars who he described as the best in the world.

Makinde receives Tinubu, reveals Oyo ‘candidate’

A member of the Integrity Group and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared that the people of the state will vote for a presidential candidate whose election will promote equity, justice and unity in Nigeria.

The governor spoke on Thursday when he received the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, who paid a courtesy call on him on the sidelines of the party’s campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

He urged Tinubu to feel free to campaign in the state, saying everything has been done to ensure the event is peaceful and hitch-free.

He said his administration believes in putting people first, stating that “political players will come and go, but the country will remain.”

Speaking on the position of the G-5 and the challenges rocking the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, Makinde said “If they have to choose between their individual aspiration and the unity of the country, they will choose Nigeria’s unity.”

He stated that the Integrity Group monitored the APC presidential primary that produced the former Lagos governor as a candidate, and commended the position taken by the Northern governors.

My govt has delivered in eight years, Buhari claims

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday in Abuja, said his government had delivered on its promises to Nigerians, especially women, to reduce poverty and build a sustainable economy.

However, he urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to heed concerns raised by the Special Ad-hoc Committee on the Cashless Policy and Naira Swap in the lower chamber of the national assembly.

According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said this at the launch of Advisory Council, Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment Project and National Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy Dialogue.

The statement is titled ‘President Buhari says women, girls remain integral to development, launches high-level advisory council on support.’

While calling for upscaling of efforts for more inclusion of women in development policies and projects, he said the three initiatives will target reduction of poverty, and building of a sustainable economy.

“This is what we promised to all Nigerians – including our women and girls when our party, the All Progressives Congress, was elected in 2015.

“I am proud to say that our government has delivered over the past eight years,” Buhari said.

He noted that the well-being of women and girls remain a pivotal indicator of how well any Nation is doing in driving her developmental plans.

