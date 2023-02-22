Today’s Headlines:Fire Me, Obi If We Fail—Datti-Ahmed Tells Nigerians;Atiku Describes Wike As Coward

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fire Me, Obi If We Fail—Datti-Ahmed tells Nigerians

The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba Ahmed, has asked Nigerians to fire him and the standard bearer of the party, Peter Obi, if they fail to satisfy the yearnings of Nigerians after four years if voted into office.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

“For God sake, if you’re not satisfied after four years…fire us! Who are we?” Datti-Ahmed said in an interview on Channels Television Tuesday night.

The Labour Party vice presidential candidate said he and Obi were not just contesting on their own, but that “Nigerians are contesting through us.”

Atiku Describes Wike As Coward

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is too cowardly to come out openly to sell the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu.

News Source: Saharareporters

Atiku in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications Mr. Phrank Shaibu, said Wike would not be able to deliver his polling unit at unit 7, ward 9 in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

He was reacting to the governor’s jibes over the cancellation of the PDP’s presidential rally in his state.

Labour Party will win Lagos – Datti Baba-Ahmed

Vice-presidential candidate of Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed has vowed that the party will win Lagos state in the February 25th presidential election.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

Baba-Ahmed stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict on Tuesday.

He said a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket will not work in Nigeria, considering the multi-ethnicity peculiarities of Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed dismissed the same-faith ticket presented by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Governor Wike’s N200Million Donation To IDPs Tears Southern Kaduna People’s Union, Stakeholders Apart Over Allegations Of Theft

The donation of N200 million by the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kaduna State has pitched some stakeholders against the leadership of Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU).

News Source: Saharareporters

During a campaign tour to Kaduna in February 2022 as a presidential aspirant of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Wike made the donation of N200 million.

SaharaReporters gathered that Southern Kaduna through SOKAPU got the share of N120 million while the Northern part of the state got a share of N80 million.

