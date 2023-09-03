Today’s Headlines:FG will rejig N-Power Scheme, pay beneficiaries – Betta Edu; Kogi guber: APC remains only option, Ganduje tells Kogites

FG’ll Rejig N-Power Scheme–Betta Edu

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, Dr Betta Edu, says plans are underway to rejig the N-Power scheme to accommodate more people and ensure prompt payment of beneficiaries’ stipends.

Edu disclosed this in a statement on Sunday by her Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Rasheed Zubair, in Abuja.

The statement reported the Minister as saying that the challenges faced by N-Power beneficiaries in terms of delay in payment of their stipends would soon be addressed.

“We will change the modalities so that people will get their delayed stipends, include more people, and relaunch it with a renewed hope concept,” she said.

She also said the ministry planned to establish humanitarian hubs across the 774 local government areas in the country, adding that would be a long-term goal towards eradicating poverty in Nigeria.

She explained that the hubs would accommodate homegrown commodities, which would be sold at cheaper rates to Nigerians.

APC Remains Only Option–Ganduje Tells Kogi

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Saturday, September 2, told the people of Kogi state that the party remains the only option for the state in the November 11, governorship election.

He made the declaration at the inauguration of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led Kogi state national gubernatorial campaign council in Lokoja, Kogi state capital.

Ganduje also gave the campaign council the marching orders to project, promote, and deliver the party’s candidate in the Governorship election.

He said: “The APC remains the only option for development, the only alternative for good governance, and the only political vehicle to convey the people of Kogi State, and indeed, Nigeria, to the place of our collective aspiration of prosperity and development.”

Police Speak On Death Of Cadet At Kano Academy

Sulaiman Jika, a police cadet, has died at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano state.

Jika, who was a cadet at the department of computer science, died on Saturday at the premises of the police academy.

The police academy said the deceased, who hailed from Adamawa state, died after a “brief and unexpected illness”.

However, PUNCH reported that his colleagues said he died after being “continuously starved and malnourished for over two weeks” at the academy.

Tinubu Will Tackle Insecurity, Benue Senator Zam Reveals

The Senator representing Benue North West Senatorial zone, Titus Zam has assured his constituents that President Bola Tinubu would soon tackle the problem of farmers-herders clashes throughout the country.

Speaking at an interactive session with his immediate constituents from Gwer West Local Government Area area, on Saturday, in Makurdi, Benue state capital, Zam disclosed that the president and the Service Chiefs, George Akume, have mobilized security personnel to tackle insecurity, especially against farmers, so that they can go return to their farmlands.

Zam, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Business and Rules, spoke on the sustained herdsmen attacks on his Ityoshin communities, saying they are political.

The Nation learnt that out of 15 council wards in the Gwer West Local Government area, 13 have been occupied by suspected armed herdsmen who are grazing on farmlands after setting their houses ablaze.

