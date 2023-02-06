Today’s Headlines;FG React To Killing Of Nigerian In Burkina Faso;Gunmen Kill 3, Injure 2 In Plateau

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari reacts to killing of Nigerians in Burkina Faso

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received the tragic news of the murder of some Nigerian Muslim pilgrims on their way to Kaolack, Senegal, when the buses conveying them came under gun attack in Burkina Faso.

Buhari expressed his condolences and prayed for the safety of other Nigerians stranded there.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, on Monday.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Nigerian Embassy in Burkina Faso, is engaging with the Burkinabe authorities and awaits the result of their investigation of the unfortunate incident and, if necessary, to make sure that all culprits are appropriately sanctioned.

Gunmen kill three, injure two in Plateau

Gunmen killed three persons in an attack on the Maiyanga community in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack, which occurred on Sunday night, also left two other persons with various gunshot injuries.

A source told DAILY POST that those who sustained the gunshots are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The source explained, “The incident happened last night (Sunday) when the gunmen stormed Maiyanga community and started shooting sporadically leading to the deaths of three persons and two sustained injuries”.

BREAKING: Parties threaten election withdrawal if CBN shifts new naira deadline

Thirteen political parties out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria on Monday threatened to withdraw from participating in the 2023 general elections slated for February 25 and March 11 if the Central Bank of Nigeria extends the deadline of February 10 for naira swap.

The parties have declared that they won’t be participating in the elections if the new deadline of February 10, 2023 is shifted again.

The coalition of chairmen of political parties commended the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), on the redesign of the N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes and insisted that the policy must stand.

The parties also knocked the Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara state governments for heading to the Supreme Court to get court injunction to extend the deadline for the validity of three old notes.

Rivers Govt opens up on arrest of 30 members of Atiku campaign team

The Rivers State Government has denied being part of the arrest of 30 members of Atiku Abubakar’s campaign organization in Port Harcourt.

Atiku, presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Rivers governor, have been in a battle of words since the party’s primary election.

Reports emerged on Sunday that armed policemen arrested about 30 members of the campaign organisation during a meeting in Port Harcourt.

The spokesman of the campaign organisation, Victor Moses, had said that some of those arrested were state and local government leaders of the campaign organisation.

The campaign spokesman alleged that the police operatives acted on the instructions of Wike, who had vowed to work against the candidacy of Atiku in the forthcoming election.

