Today’s Headlines:FG Jet Out Of Nigeria Amid Naira Scarcity;Fire Destroy Goods Worth N7.3m In Ilorin

Buhari jets out of Nigeria amid naira scarcity

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday depart Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, AU.

The theme of the AU Summit is “Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation”.

Buhari will participate in three “High level meetings on peace and security, climate change and the political situation in some West African countries”.

A statement by Buhari’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu, said the first is the Peace and Security Council (PSC) meeting of Heads of State and Government on the situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (AUPSC High – Level AU), to be chaired by the President of South Africa, in his capacity as the Chair of the Council for the month of February.

Fire destroys goods worth N7.3m in Ilorin

The Kwara State Fire Service, on Wednesday, saved a building of 15 shops from disaster in Ilorin, the state capital.

The incident occurred at about 10:49 pm at the Old NYSC Secretariat along Tanke Road, Ilorin.

According to the spokesman of the state fire service, Hassan Adekunle, one “Mr Muhammad Abdullahi, quickly summoned the Brigade to the scene of occurrence at about 22:49hrs (10:49pm) yesterday night”.

He said firefighters were able to extinguish the ravaging fire on time.

Hassan said out of the 15 shops in the building, only two were affected by the fire, which was caused by a power surge.

New Naira: Buhari meets Reps Adhoc committee at Villa

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), is currently meeting members of the House of Representatives Ad -hoc Committee investigating the new Naira policy implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria, at the State House, The PUNCH has learned.

Thursday’s meeting which started a few minutes after noon comes hours after the President, in a televised message, announced that only the old N200 note will remain a legal tender until April 10, 2023.

In attendance are the chairperson of the ad hoc committee, Alhassan Doguwa, amongst others.

Army denies soldiers burnt police station after colleague’s death

The Nigerian Army has denied soldiers burnt a police station in the Ogijo community on Wednesday to avenge the death of their colleague.

Some residents of the area had told PUNCH Metro that soldiers invaded the station to retaliate against the death of their colleague who was allegedly killed by a police officer who burnt properties including vehicles, and a police station, among others.

But in a statement on Thursday, the statement signed by Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 81 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, said an angry mob was carried against personnel of the service.

