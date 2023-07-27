Today’s Headlines:FFK, Keyamo, Others Missing From Tinubu’s List;New Ministries May Be Created—Gbaja

FFK, Keyamo, Others Missing From Tinubu’s List

Photos Credits: Daily Post

Some bigwigs in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC who were expected to form President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet were conspicuously missing from the ministerial list unveiled on Thursday.

DAILY POST had earlier reported that the Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio read the list on Thursday as forwarded to the chamber by the presidency during plenary.

Femi Gbajabiamila, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and presently the Chief of Staff to the president, delivered the list to Akpabio.

(Photos Credits: Google)

New Ministries May Be Created—Gbajabiamila

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

The President Bola Tinubu’s administration may create new ministries from the existing ones, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, disclosed on Thursday in Abuja.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that the ministerial list was submitted to the National Assembly today by Gbajabiamila and was read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

‘’Mr President intends to separate portfolios or restructure the ministries in such a way you might be hearing of new ministries that were not standalone ministries before. So the process continues.’’

The 28 minister-nominees include Abubakar Momoh, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Ahmed Dangiwa, Hannatu Musawa, Chief Uche Nnaji, Dr Betta Edu, Dr Doris Aniche Uzoka, David Umahi, and Nyesom Wike.

JUST IN: Court dismisses DSS’ application to keep Emefiele in detention

Photos Credits: Punch paper

The Federal Capital Territory High Court has dismissed a request by the Department of State Services seeking a 14-day “extended detention order” for the suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

It was gathered that the application was discreetly filed by the DSS’ legal team on Wednesday and came before a vacation judge.

The DSS based its application on the new evidence it had discovered.

In his judgment, Justice Hamza Muazu held that the application was an abuse of the court process.

You’re Barred By Court From Going On Strike—FG To NLC

Photos Credits: Daily Post

President Bola Tinubu’s government has told the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) they cannot embark on any strike as they are barred by court.

The federal government was reacting to the seven-day ultimatum issued by the NLC to embark on industrial action over the hike in the price of petrol and the high cost of living in the country.

NLC, on Wednesday, issued the ultimatum for the federal government to reverse all “anti-poor” and “insensitive” policies.

However, in a statement, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Justice, B.E Jedy-Agba, said the union is restrained by the order of the national industrial court from embarking on any strike regarding the removal of petrol subsidy.

Jedy-Agba explained that the court had on June 5 granted an injunctive order restraining the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) “from embarking on the planned industrial action/or strike of any nature, pending the hearing and determination of the pending motion on notice”.

WaterGo (

)