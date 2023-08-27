Today’s Headlines:FFK Appeals To Tinubu, You’re The Only African Leader Biden Want To Meet- US Envoy

FFK Appeals To Tinubu

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

A former ation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to restore power to Niger Republic following the negative impact the power cut is having on the people of the country.

The crisis in Niger Republic began on July 26 when a faction of the country’s military toppled the democratically-elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

(Photo credit: Google)

You’re The Only African Leader Biden Wants To Meet- US Envoy

Photo credit: channels television

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has extended an invitation for discussion to President Bola Tinubu.

According to a statement by the Special Media Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the US Presidential Envoy & Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, disclosed this when he visited the Nigerian leader on Saturday. Phee was quoted to have told President Tinubu that President Biden has requested to meet him on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City to advance discussions further in late September.

SERAP Gives Tinubu 48 Hours To Reverse Ban On Some Media Houses From Covering Presidential Villa

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to use his “good offices and leadership position to immediately reverse the unlawful ban on 25 journalists and media houses from covering the presidential villa and restore the accreditations of those affected.”

SERAP urged him “to publicly instruct the officials in the presidential villa to allow journalists and media houses to freely do their job and discharge their constitutional duty of holding those in power to account.”

Wike Frowns At Congratulatory Billboards, Advertorials In His Honour

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has requested well-wishers to refrain from placing congratulatory billboards in his honour.

The Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He said, “The attention of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has been drawn to lamp post billboards, full-scale billboards, and other adverts congratulating him on his appointment as minister.

TLucky (

)