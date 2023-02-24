Today’s Headlines:Falana To Buhari:Stop Militarization Of 2023 Election;ACF Denies Endorsing Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Falana To Buhari: Stop Militarization of 2023 Election

The Chairman Alliance on Surviving Covid-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), Femi Falana, SAN, has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the militarization of the general elections.

Falana stated this in a statement he personally sent to Vanguard on Friday. The human right activist noted that instead of terrorising voters, armed soldiers should be confined to their barracks and put on the alert.

He said that since the Federal Government has restricted the movement of people throughout the country, the police, anti-graft agencies and para military forces should be deployed by the Inspector-General of Police to maintain law and order during the 2023 General Election.

Read the full statement: “It is on record that members of the Nigerian armed forces were indicted by the courts for their involvement in the rigging of the 2003 general election. In condemning in the anti-democratic role of the military deployed by President Obasanjo to prosecute his “do or die” agenda, the Court of Appeal held in Buhari v Obasanjo (2005) 1 WRN 1 at 200 that “in spite of the non-tolerant nature and behaviour of our political class in this country, we should by all means try to keep armed personnel of whatever status or nature from being part and parcel of our election process. The civilian authorities should be left to conduct and carry out fully the electoral processes at all levels.”

ACF Denies Endorsing Atiku

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has denied endorsing the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

It said reports to that effect are fake and untrue.

Addressing reporters, the chairman of the Kano chapter of ACF, Dr. Faruk Umar, said the report of any such endorsement was falsified to blackmail and confuse voters.

He said: “I am addressing you today on an issue that was reported in the media suggesting that AREWA Consultative Forum, (ACF) has decided to support the presidential candidate of PDP. The statement is not true. ACF is not supporting any candidate.

“We have allowed our members to use their discretion and elect the candidate of their choice. The National Secretariat has confirmed to us that they have never taken such a position.

“I am calling on all our members to disregard the publication and adhere to the position of the National Executive to allow members to exercise their rights in choosing their candidates,” Umar said.

Abia APC Denies Suspending Kalu PDP Behind Rumour

The ruling All Progressive Congress in Abia State has dismissed reports that it has suspended her Abia North Senatorial candidate and Chief Whip of the Senate, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu.

Denying the report which emanated from another media house, the party’s Spokesperson, Okey Ezeala described the reports as the handiwork of the People’s Democratic Party.

According to a terse statement signed by Ezeala the party distanced itself from the report stating that there is no iota of truth in it describing the report as false.

Ezeala said that the malicious write up is occasioned by the PDP’s fright to accept tomorrow’s imminent defeat. According to the spokesman, “Senator Orji Uzor Kalu remains the candidate of our great party as both the party and his constituents are satisfied with his performance.”

Enugu East Senatorial Poll To Hold On March 11

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced that the Enugu East senatorial election which was scheduled to hold this Saturday will now be held on March 11 alongside the governorship polls.

This comes after INEC suspended the zone’s senatorial election over the death of Oyibo Chukwu, Labour Party’s candidate on Wednesday.

INEC chairperson, Mahmood Yakubu, announced the development on Friday during a media briefing at the national collation centre in Abuja.

The PUNCH reports that Chukwu, a former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, was killed and set ablaze at Amechi-Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area on Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on his convoy killing him and his personal assistant.

According to the Enugu State Police command, the gunmen who operated in a Hilux vehicle, attacked and set ablaze the campaign vehicle of the Labour Party senatorial, burning to death the party’s senatorial candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District and his personal assistant who was with him in the vehicle.

