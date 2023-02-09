This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Extend old naira notes deadline, 36 Govs beg Buhari, Sokoto Deputy Gov Resigns From PDP

Extend old naira notes deadline, 36 Govs beg Buhari

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspapers

The 36 governors in Nigeria have urged President Buhari to extend the deadline and revisit the CBN cashless policy.

The governors, under the aegis Nigeria Governors’ Forum, made the demand in a letter addressed to the President, dated February 6, 2023, and signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, of Sokoto State.

The NGF, in its letter, said: “Even though the identified constraints are to be found in almost every state in the country, they are particularly evident in states like Borno in the North-East and Bayelsa in the South-South where one finds a pitiable number of banks located only in the State capital which would basically render the workability of the new policies impossible for now.

Photo Credit: Google

Sokoto Deputy Governor resigns from PDP

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Manir Muhammad Dan Iya has handed in his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leadership.

The Walin Sokoto, in a letter dated 8th February 2023 and addressed to his Ward Chairman in Kware, Kware Local Government said he was notifying the Party leadership of his resignation.

The letter sighted by DAILY POST was titled “Letter of Withdrawal from the Peoples Democratic Party.

It read, “I write to notify you of the withdrawal of my membership from the Peoples Democratic P’arty (PDP) with effect from 8th February 2023.

“I appreciate the opportunities given to me, which made me serve in various capacities under the PDP.

“Accept my best regards.”

Attorney-General Malami Asks Nigerian Supreme Court To Dismiss State Governments’ Suit Seeking To End Old Notes Deadline

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

Nigerian government through the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss a suit challenging the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The preliminary objection was filed on Wednesday by the AGF through his lawyers – Mahmud Magaji and Tijanni Gazali.

SaharaReporters reported on Wednesday that the Supreme Court temporarily halted the government’s move to stop the use of old naira notes on February 10, 2023.

This was stated in a ruling given by a seven-member panel led by Justice John Okoro for an ex parte application brought by three northern state governments of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara.

The three states had specifically applied for an order of Interim Injunction restraining “the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or the commercial banks from suspending or determining or ending on February 10, 2023, the time frame with which the now older version of the 200, 500 and 1,000 denomination of the naira may no longer be legal tender pending the hearing and determination of their motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

On Wednesday, Mr A. I. Mustapha, SAN, counsel for the applicants, urged the Supreme Court to grant the application in the interest of justice and the well-being of Nigeria.

He stated that the policy of the government had led to an “excruciating situation that is almost leading to anarchy in the land.”

Anambra Police warn against violence over scarcity of new Naira Notes

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

The Anambra State Police Command says it has uncovered plans by some groups of persons to take advantage of the scarcity of the new Naira notes to unleash violence in some parts of the State.

The Command has described the scarcity as not peculiar to Anambra State alone and noted that the Federal Government is doing everything possible to address the situation.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, warned these groups and persons to shelve their planned violence or have the total weight of the law to contend with.

According to the statement, the Police, in conjunction with other security agencies, have embarked on confidence-building patrols and have ensured the optimal deployment of human and operational resources towards guaranteeing safety and security in the State.

Content created and supplied by: Tnetwork (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #HeadlinesExtend #naira #notes #deadline #Govs #beg #Buhari #Sokoto #Deputy #Gov #Resigns #PDPToday’s Headlines:Extend old naira notes deadline, 36 Govs beg Buhari, Sokoto Deputy Gov Resigns From PDP Publish on 2023-02-09 14:25:06