Today’s Headlines:Expect Mass Protests Over Naira Notes—NANS, Obi Vows To Eradicate Poverty In The North

Expect Mass Protests Over Naira Notes—NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria to extend the deadline for old naira notes to cease being legal tender.

Source: Saharareporters

President Muhammadu Buhari had on November 23, 2022, unveiled redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 notes and the CBN immediately fixed January 31 as the date for the expiration of the old notes.

With few days to the deadline, there is scarcity of the new notes as banks keep dispensing old notes to their customers.

NANS in a statement signed by its National Vice President, Akinteye Babatunde Afeez said the deadline set by the Nigerian government has made life more difficult for Nigerian students.

Obi Vows To Eradicate Poverty In North

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has promised to eradicate poverty in the northern region.

He made the comment during his campaign rally in Maiduguri the Borno State capital on Saturday.

Source: Channels TV

“I have said to the people of the north, we would pull the children of the north out of poverty,” he said.

“Our government would be celebrated in the north because part of the problem we have in the north is the poverty that we have imposed on our children. I would pull the north out of poverty. I would educate the north.”

In a series of interactions with groups in Maiduguri, Obi along with his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed, charged supporters and eligible voters to take advantage of their candidacy to vote out bad governance brought about by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

No friction with Buhari, Tinubu tells APC supporters in Zamfara

THE presidential campaign train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) berthed in Gusau, Zamfara State yesterday with the party’s flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,dismissing alleged frosty relationship between him and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: The Nation

He labeled the rumour baseless and untrue.

Tinubu, with whom were the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and Governors Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), told the rally that his support for President Buhari was “unalloyed and enduring”.

Atiku-Okowa campaign urges supporters to take possession of PVCs

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has urged Nigerians especially supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party to go out in large numbers to take possession of their Permanent Voters Cards from the Independent National Electoral Commission in order to vote in the PDP.

Source: Vanguard papers

Spokesperson for the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the appeal in a statement, in Abuja, on Saturday.

He urged voters to take advantage of the time left for the collection of the PVCs to troop out and collect because the card holds the key to their active participation in the voting process which in turn will usher in a new set of leaders come February 25, 2023.

Sanwo-Olu hires 100 cars for Lagos civil servants

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed that the state has taken possession of 100 vehicles for civil servants in the state.

Source: Punch paper

Posting pictures of the cars on his social media pages on Saturday night, the governor said the purchase was done to keep his promise that Lagos State would always prioritise the welfare of staff in its civil service.

Sanwo-Olu, who doubles as the Lagos APC flag bearer, seeking for a second term as governor, said the cars have been handed out to their respective owners, adding that the selection was done randomly through an e-ballot system for directors on Grade 17 level in the state.

