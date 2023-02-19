This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Evil Plotters Working Against Tinubu–Abubakre;Atiku Hasn’t Been Fair To Northernerx

Evil Plotters Working Against Tinubu – Abubakre

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Prof. Razaq Abubakre, ex-Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University in Ilorin, said evil plotters were scheming to stop Bola Tinubu from becoming President.

The scholar declared the All Progressives Congress, APC, co-founder as the best 2023 presidential candidate.

Abubakre hailed Tinubu for appointing competent citizens without discriminating, adding that he would replicate his achievements in Lagos if elected.

He said the flagbearer’s solutions to issues make him fit to address insecurity, low national cohesion, revenue challenges, exodus of youths, among others.

“Many actors in his detractors’ political camps often behave as agnostics, underestimating what God shall do,” he noted.

Abubakre accused Tinubu’s opponents of putting stones, snakes and scorpions on his way to stop him.

The ex-Commissioner in Osun Public Complaints Commission said enemies’ stratagems often boomerang resulting in a reversal of fortune for them.

Atiku Hasn’t Been Fair To Northerners– NEF

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has denied report that it endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

A member of the forum, Alhaji Seidu Baba, who addressed the press in Abuja on Saturday, said the former vice president cannot be their consensus candidate.

According to him, the PDP candidate has not been fair to the Northerners to deserve their endorsement.

He said, although, Atiku has been scheming to be endorsed as the sole candidate of the North, NEF has not endorsed him.

Baba said: “There was an attempt to cajole and even force the NEF to adopt him (Atiku), shows how desperate he is.

“Many people believe, though the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-rufai, was condemning Northern elders, it is believed, his real target was Atiku Abubakar.

Photo Credit:Google

Lagos PDP Not Supporting Obi – Jandor

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Lagos State, has condemned a viral video where some individuals in branded PDP uniforms were seen campaigning for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi.

Adediran, in a statement by Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, the Head, Media and Communications, JANDOR4GOVERNOR Campaign Organisation, on Saturday in Lagos, said that the purported campaign for Obi was a hatchet job.

“The action carried out by some unidentified individuals in the party uniforms does not in any way represent the position of Lagos PDP in the forthcoming presidential election,” he said.

Adediran noted that his ongoing campaign tour of the 245 wards in the state had always emphasised on the importance of voting for the PDP presidential candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

PDP Chieftain Giving Atiku False Hope In South-East

Photo Credit: The Nation

The spokesperson for North, MiddleBelt and South Support Groups for Peter Obi (NMBSSG4O), Alex Obiechina, has said some Southeast stalwarts of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are giving the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, false hope of getting winning votes from the zone. He noted that those supporting Atiku are old time politicians that are after their personal interest in appointive positions or contracts and not people who believe that Nigeria needs urgent change.

Any politician from the Southeast, who is telling you that they are giving Atiku any vote, they are just deceiving Atiku. This is not 2019,” he said. Obiechina said contrary to projections in some quarters that next Saturday’s presidential poll will go into a run-off, a winner will emerge on the first ballot. He dismissed claims that Obi would not make it to the second or third position after the elections, saying the Labour Party candidate will do well on the strength of his integrity and sound moral philosophy in governance and management of public resources.

The LP chieftain said the old politics is giving way to public spirited persons to come into elective office. He stated: “From my analysis and from the reports we are getting, the political trends and the major determinants of who will emerge as the winner of the coming election, does not favour Atiku in the southeast. “Majority of those who vote are youths and the women, there are almost 80 per cent of the population at any election. The other 20 per cent is left for the men, who hardly come to vote. The fact that youths are championing Peter Obi’s campaign, shows in their determination and belief that there is urgent need for change.

Content created and supplied by: Kwaha

News )

