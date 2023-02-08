Today’s Headlines:Enemies of Democracy Can’t to Create Confusion —Tinubu, Funke Akindele Loses Mom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira scarcity: Enemies of democracy want to create confusion —Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congres, Bola Tinubu, has said that enemies of Nigeria’s democracy want to create confusion ahead of the elections using the fuel and naira scarcity.

This is as the APC flag bearer also appealed to Nigerians for calm over the lingering fuel and naira scarcity bitting hard on the country.

The former Lagos State governor, who spoke in Abuja on Tuesday, said what the “enemies of democracy” want to achieve, is to create a state of national siege and tension capable of disrupting the coming general elections

In a statement signed by the Director, Media & Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Ononuga, Tinubu said the people have been made to bear the brunt of the new naira policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria and irregular supply of petrol that have combined to inflict avoidable pains on the masses.

“This is a challenging period in the life of our country when our people are made to stay on the line for hours to get fuel and even get their own money from the banks.

“I empathise with Nigerians across the country especially the poor masses who have been made to bear the brunt and pains of the CBN Naira policy and fuel scarcity the most.While government continues to work to solve these problems, let’s stay calm, maintain the peace and continue to shun and avoid any act capable of causing civil unrest and disharmony.”

Funke Akindele Loses Mom

Actress Funke Akindele has lost her mother Dr Adebanjo-Akindele.

The actress’ older sister Olubunmi Akindele announced their mother’s demise in a statement on Tuesday.

Buhari meets NGF, others over cash scarcity

Presumably part of the moves to restore normalcy in the nation’s cash distribution chain, President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the leadership of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and other stakeholders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

There were feelers on Tuesday morning that the President had scheduled to meet with Governors from across the country but at about noon when the meeting was expected to commence, only Sokoto Governor and Chairman of the NGF, Aminu Tambuwal and Kebbi Governor Atiku Bagudu, who is also Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) were sighted.

Others who joined the meeting were the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr Godwin Emefiele; the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor; and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The presence of the CBN Governor however indicated the meeting was organised ostensibly to discuss the cash swap policy which has elicited public outcry, particularly from the Governors.

Opposition politicians against new naira deadline extension – FG

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, slammed opposition political parties that went to court to restrain the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), from stopping, extending or interfering with the naira swap deadline date.

It also accused the parties of politicising the situation, stressing that they were not mindful of the plight of Nigerians due to the cash crunch.

The new naira initiative is a policy of the Federal Government.

On Monday, 14 political parties threatened to boycott the February 25 election should the Central Bank of Nigeria extend the February 10 deadline for the currency swap which it had earlier announced.

Also, a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory restrained the President, the CBN, its Governor Godwin Emefiele and 27 commercial banks from suspending, stopping, extending or interfering with the currency swap terminal date.

The order was handed down on Monday by Justice E. Enenche following an application by four political parties.

Reacting to this, while speaking at the 23rd edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), which featured the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in Abuja, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the action by the political parties was unscrupulous.

He said, “Recall that after his (Buhari’) meeting with the Progressives Governors’ Forum on Friday, President Buhari urged the citizens to give him a seven-day window to resolve the currency crunch that has emanated from the implementation of the naira redesign policy.

“Unfortunately, on Monday, some opposition political parties ran to court to obtain an injunction restraining Mr President and the CBN from extending the February 10 deadline for Nigerians to exchange their old notes for new ones.”

