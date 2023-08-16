Today’s Headlines:‘Emilokan’ Can’t Win Elections in Edo–Obaseki to Deputy; Why Putin Called Me – Mali’s Military Leader, Goita

‘Emilokan’ Can’t Win Elections in Edo – Obaseki to Deputy

According to DAILY POST, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said the ‘Emilokan’ slogan will not win elections in the state.

He spoke while receiving the leaders of Edo South Senatorial District at the Government House.

President Bola Tinubu used ‘Emilokan’ during his presidential election campaign.

However, Obaseki said: “Edo people will not accept ‘Emilokan’ as a strategy in government as they are not known for that. For us, it is the people that will decide.

“What has happened in the last few months is strange, and even if you have ambition, this is not the time to express it. The timetable for the election is not out. You can’t be part of a government and also be the one to destabilise the same government.

“I thought we came together and will leave together and let the people say you have done a great job, and they will now make the decision themselves. They are the ones to say that come rain or sunshine, we must continue.

“You are telling the world one thing and yet doing another. You are loyal to your principal and yet you are in Court with your principal. Everybody has the right to be ambitious but do it the right way.”

Niger: Why Putin Called Me–Mali’s Military Leader

VANGUARD newspaper reports that Mali’s military leader, Assimi Goita, announced on Tuesday that he had conversed with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone regarding the situation in Niger, where a junta seized power through a coup last month.

Putin emphasized the importance of achieving a peaceful resolution for a more stable Sahel, as stated by Goita on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Western powers are concerned about the possibility of Niger following a similar path as neighboring Mali. The leaders of Mali enlisted the assistance of mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner group to combat an insurgency after overthrowing the democratic government three years ago and expelling French troops.

Putin has advocated for a return to constitutional order in Niger, while Wagner’s head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, expressed approval for the coup.

Since the July 26 coup, support for Russia seems to have grown in Niger, with junta supporters waving Russian flags at numerous rallies.

Boko Haram ‘Captures’ ISWAP Commanders

According to DAILY TRUST, Boko Haram fighters have captured 60 terrorists from the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), including three prominent sect commanders. The commanders are Abubakar Saddiq, Abou Maimuna, and Malam Idris.

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, revealed that ISWAP terrorists were apprehended while en route to Damasak in Borno State. The Boko Haram Buduma factions, which gained an advantage in recent developments, captured many of ISWAP’s strongholds. This situation forced ISWAP to seek refuge in more fortified hideouts around Kukawa, Madayi, and Kwatan Mota.

The most recent clash between the two groups reportedly occurred on Monday. Additionally, 78 more Boko Haram terrorists and their family members have surrendered to the troops of Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) tion Hadin Kai in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno. Their surrender is attributed to the relentless offensive against their hideouts by the troops, as well as ongoing internal conflicts with ISWAP. These internal conflicts have resulted in the deaths of over 100 terrorists on both sides in the past 7 days.

Uzodimma Targeting My Businesses, Imo PDP Leader Raises Alarm

DAILY TRUST reports that Evangelist Mike Ikeokwu, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholder in Imo State, has accused Governor Hope Uzodimma of targeting his businesses. This allegation emerged following the demolition of parts of the popular All Seasons Hotel Premises owned by Ikeokwu, carried out by the Imo State Government through the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), under the leadership of Frank Nzenwodo Nkem, the general manager.

The hotel was reportedly marked for complete demolition by the state government, following a 21-day notice served. The destruction of property and alleged harassment of staff during this operation have raised concerns about the government’s approach towards opposition figures.

In response, the state government, represented by the Director General of Imo Geographic Information Service (IGIS), Mr Chukwunyere Amaechi, stated that OCDA’s actions were in accordance with a court order. Amarachi further explained that All Seasons Hotel Limited had taken legal action against IGIS after receiving an official notice to vacate the government verge. The partial demolition aligned with existing laws and neighborhood plans, and a judgment in favor of IGIS had been communicated to the hotel’s management prior to the demolition.

Amarachi cautioned other hotel owners and landlords in Owerri that fenced grills on government verge would be removed, and generators and fuel dumps situated on government land would also be relocated, with the associated costs borne by the property owners. He clarified that Uzodimma was not to blame, as the agency was simply fulfilling its duties in accordance with the law.

