Today’s Headlines:Emefiele Seek Court Order To Stop FG Prosecution, Niger Coup Leaders Form New Govt

Emefiele Seeks Court Order To Stop FG’s Prosecution

Suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has asked a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, to put an end to further prosecution from the Federal Government, through the Department of State Services.

Emefiele was arraigned by the DSS on July 25 for allegedly possessing a firearm illegally. He was ordered to be remanded in custody and admitted to bail, but the DSS then re-arrested him.

Niger Coup Leaders Form New Govt

The military leaders in Niger who seized power in a coup last month have formed a new government, according to a decree read out on national television on Thursday.

Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine will lead the 21-member government, with generals from the new military governing council heading the defence and interior ministries.

Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the mutineers who took control of Niger, has issued a decree establishing a new transitional administration.

Don’t Bring Enmity Between Nigeria, Niger, CAN Tells Tinubu

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Thursday called on President Bola Tinubu to avoid any form of military intervention or measures in the Republic of Niger that would create enmity between them and Nigeria but should remain on the path of dialogue.

The organisation believed that the path to lasting peace lay in upholding democratic processes, respecting the sovereignty of nations, and engaging in peaceful dialogue to address grievances and resolve conflicts.

Uganda President Condemns World Bank Loans Suspension Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

Uganda’s President, Yoweri Museveni, on Thursday, condemned the World Bank’s decision to suspend loans to the country over its law that opposes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer practices.

Museveni added that Uganda will not bow to pressure into abandoning its culture and principles.

He said, “It is, therefore, unfortunate that the World Bank and other actors dare to want to coerce us into abandoning our faith, culture, principles and sovereignty, using money,” Reuters reports.

