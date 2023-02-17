Today’s Headlines:Emefiele, Others Want Military To Take Over Nigeria—El-Rufai , PICTORIAL: Riot spreads to Ogun over naira scarcity

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Emefiele, Others Want Military To Take Over Nigeria—El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has accused the Governor of the Central Bank, Mr Godwin Emefiele, of having an ulterior motive behind the the recent monetary policy which has caused many Nigerians great discomfort in the passing weeks.

In his official state broadcast on Thursday, El-Rufai alleged that Emefiele and his supporters within the presidency plan to make life difficult for Nigerians, undermine the works of the government and see to it that the forthcoming elections do not hold.

According to El-Rufai, the final goal is to see that the military takes over Nigeria even as they would be made to step in as to stop the imbroglio occasioned by a life made unbearable for millions of Nigerians.

Riot In Ogun Over Naira Scarcity

Riots on Friday spread to Ogun communities as youths protested the lingering new naira policy and fuel scarcity.

It was gathered that the protesters barricaded the Mowe end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and turned back motorists and travellers.

Our correspondent learnt that the protesters resisted police intervention and threatened to set the police station in the area ablaze.

[Video] New Naira Notes: Lagos banks shut, as Nigerians besiege CBN

Protests are escalating over new Naira notes’ scarcity, following the redesign, and confusion resulting from deadlines, conflicting Federal Government directives, and court judgments.

In Lagos, banks have shut down as hoodlums take advantage of the commotion. Also, crowds have converged on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the state, as tension rises.

Vanguard has earlier reported that protests have hit parts of the country including Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Edo, and Rivers states over the scarcity of naira notes and rejection of the old notes by banks.

UK Expresses Worry Over Likely Post-election Violence In Nigeria, Threatens Politicians With Visa Bank

The UK government has expressed worry over the likelihood of post-election violence in Nigeria and threatened to deny visas to politicians linked to the violence.

The presidential election is fixed for February 25 while state governors will be elected on March 11.

Catriona Laing, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, told NAN on Thursday in Abuja that the UK government was concerned about potential post-election violence despite assurances from the Nigeria Police Force.

The diplomatic officer said, “If it is brought to our attention, of where and where directly, that they are people inciting violence, moving hate speeches, or conducting violent acts, we will use our visa policies to restrict such individual’s ability to enter the UK.

