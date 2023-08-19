Todays Headlines:Embrace Skill Acquisition, Be Innovative—Adeleke Admonishes NYSC Members;Makinde Declares Monday Public Holiday To Mark Isese Day

Photos credit from google

Embrace Skill Acquisition, Be Innovative – Adeleke Admonishes NYSC Members

The Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke has called on members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC in the state to embrace skill acquisition and be innovative as graduates.

Governor Adeleke also charged the Corps members to become solution providers to human needs and problems.

Source: Daily Post

He gave this advice in his address at the swearing in and official opening ceremony of the 2023 Batch B Stream II orientation course at the NYSC orientation camp, Ede.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youths Affairs, Moshood Olagunju, Adeleke called on the Corps members to tow the path of diligence, hard work and industry.

Makinde Declares Monday Public Holiday To Mark Isese Day

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved 20th August of every year as Isese Day in the state.

Makinde made this announcement on Friday.

DAILY POST recalls that traditional religion adherents in the state have in the last few years demanded their own public holiday.

Source: Daily Post

They have asked the state government to declare 20th August as their own public holiday in commemoration of the Isese day.

The governor has now granted the request of the traditional religion adherents by declaring Monday, August 21, 2023 as the maiden public holiday to commemorate the day.

Mbah meets Tinubu over Enugu’s development

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with the governor of Enugu state, Mr. Peter Mbah at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although details of the meeting were not made known to the press, it was gathered that it was not unconnected with the development and security in Enugu state.

Source: Vanguard paper

Recall that Governor Mbah has expressed the vision to transform Enugu from a public sector to a private sector -driven economy and also raise the state’s GDP from the present $4.4 to $30 billion through private sector investment.

He has equally expressed the eagerness of his administration to collaborate and partner with the federal government and international agencies in regard.

Nigeria Will No Longer Be Known As World’s ‘419’ Capital, FG Vows

The newly appointed Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has pledged to revamp the country’s image on the global scene.

While speaking during a visit to her home state of Katsina on Thursday, Musawa expressed optimism that the country will no longer be known as the ‘419’ – a code name for fraud – capital of the world.

Source: Channels TV

“We will project the ministry in a way that we can really change the narrative of who Nigerians are. No longer are we going to be known as the 419 capital in the world!” she noted.

“Through this ministry, we will be able to push the narrative that will put Nigeria at the forefront of not only entertainment but also culture because it’s a country with a diverse reach culture and that it’s something that we owe to protect.”

