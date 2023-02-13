Today’s Headlines:Election Will Not Hold In 240 Polling Units -INEC, Buhari Presents Tinubu To Northern Traditional Rulers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Election Will Not Hold In 240 Polling Units – INEC

Less than 12 days to the general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission has said that election will not hold in 240 polling units.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this at a meeting with leaders of political parties on Monday.

Yakubu stated nobody chose to vote in these polling units.

Buhari Presents Tinubu To Northern Traditional Rulers

As part of the campaign of the ruling All Progressives Congress for the February 25 presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari, last week presented the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to some key traditional rulers in the Northern part of the country.

The President presented Tinubu to the traditional rulers ahead of the campaign of the APC presidential candidate in their domains.

Specifically, the President presented Tinubu to the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir-Usman just before the APC campaign in his home state last Monday.

While presenting Asiwaju to Emir of Katsina, the President Buhari again pledged to ensure electoral victory for Tinubu, at the Feb. 25 presidential election.

Tinubu Will Emerge President With Our Support – Lukman

National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman, has expressed confidence that the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will win this year’s election.

According to him, the support shown by people during the APC presidential campaign rally in the North-West indicated the party’s success in the region and victory in the coming elections.

Lukman pointed out that the North West has always been the determining factor for presidential candidates to win elections in the country

Kano Distributes Relief Materials To Flood

Kano State Government, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Saturday, distributed relief materials to 300 victims of various disasters which occurred in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said the beneficiaries were picked from Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) in the five emirate councils, flood and fire disaster victims in the state.

