Today’s Headlines:Election Will Birth A New Nigeria—Obi;North Untapped Jewel Says Obi In Gombe

Election Will Birth A New Nigeria — Obi

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed optimism for the creation of a new Nigeria, noting that previous major political parties had brought more pain than relief to the country.

Obi spoke on Wednesday when his presidential campaign council arrived in Gombe State to solicit votes, noting that the solution is in the Labour Party.

Our correspondent reports that Obi earlier met with Gombe women at the International Hotel Conference Hall, where he sought their support, stressing that they should use their Permanent Voter Cards to bring the right change to the country.

He told participants that, as mothers of the nation, they have a vital role to play by not only participating in politics but also directing their children to vote wisely in the 2023 election.

North Untapped Jewel Says Obi In Gombe

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, on Wednesday touched down with his campaign team in the North East state of Gombe otherwise known as the Jewel of the Savannah with a promise to secure and make the North the Jewel of the country.

Obi told a rally of mammoth crowd as well as town hall meetings of Women and youths in the state that he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad, have identified the vast arable land in the North as an untapped Jewel that will make Nigeria a production country and end the current status of consumption.

The LP Presidential flag bearer told the people that a rebirth of the country is not achievable without turning the vast land in the country into our own gold and oil.

He said: “The vast arable land of the North is a new vista that must be opened up to serve Nigeria and Africa.”

Photo Credit:Google

Enugu APC Probes Ex-Senate President

Photo Credit:Punch papers ß

The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday set up a five-man disciplinary committee to look into petitions and reports of fact-finding committees that investigated allegations of anti-party activities levied against a former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, and two other members of the party in the state.

The committee, headed by the State Assistant Legal Adviser, Vincent Chieyina, is to invite Nnamani and two others, including a former Commissioner in Enugu State, Ozor Mmamel, and Mr Nelson Arum, to answer charges against them.

The state secretary of the party, Dr Robert Ngwu, who presented the resolution of the state executive committee after their meeting at the party’s zonal office in Enugu, said the party would not hesitate to expel or suspend Nnamani, Mmamel and Arum if found culpable.

Makinde:I’ll Develop Mineral Resources If Re-Election

Photo Credit:The Nation

Oyo State Governor ‘Seyi Makinde said yesterday that his administration would construct Ogbooro to Agbonle road, if re-elected.

The governor, who said this while campaigning at Ogboro and Agbonle areas of Saki East Local Government, added that his administration would develop mineral resources in the state.

Makinde, who met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at First Baptist Church, Ago Amodu, the League of Imams at Central Mosque, behind Maternity Centre, Ago Amodu, urged the religious leaders to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidates in National Assembly, state Assembly and governorship elections.

