Today’s Headlines:Election Results Will Shock El-Rufai–Babachir Lawal; Naira scarcity; Buhari Indicts Bank CEOs

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Election Results ll Shock El-Rufai – Babachir

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi is gaining support in “unexpected areas.

Lawal stated this while speaking on Friday during an interview with Channels Television.

He said Labour Party’s growing popularity will shock critics

Reacting to comments made by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that Obi cannot win, the former SGF said the outcome of the election will be shocking.

“Every Nigerian is determined to have a say in this election, including those who Nasir el-Rufai claimed are not many. He said northern Christians are not many.

“I want him to wait for February 25 and he’ll see the shock of his life.

“When he goes around bandying about five and six million votes in Kano, he forgets that in the five and six million, Igbos are about one million,” Lawal said.

Buhari Indicts Bank CEOs

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

President Muhammadu Buhari has indicted some banks’ Chief Executive Officers, and CEOs on the scarcity of the naira notes in circulation, accusing them of selfishness and inefficiency, saying that they have not done well in circulating the new notes.

The President also urged Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the cash crunch that has become a problem across the country from the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria to change high-value Naira notes with new ones.

The President spoke to All Progressive Party governors who met him at the Presidential Villa to seek a review of government policy on the Naira, arguing that a review would ensure solutions to the cash crunch which they said was threatening the good records of the administration in transforming the economy.

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said the currency re-design will give a boost to the economy and provide long-term benefits while expressing doubts about the commitment of banks in particular to the success of the policy.

Photo Credit:Google

Plan for Nigeria’s Restructuring Ready – Atiku

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar said he has completed his plan for Nigeria’s restructuring.

Represented by former National Chairman Okwesilieze Nwodo, Atiku disclosed sufficient research work on restructuring had been concluded.

Nwodo is the Deputy Director, Research and Strategy, PDP residential Campaign Council (PCC).

Atiku stressed that Nigeria would be better when every region controlled its natural resources.

The flagbearer recalled existing socio-economic developments were in place when regions controlled their resources.

“Talking about restructuring by Executive Order, in the first six months, this country will not be what you are seeing today.

Lai Mohammed Knows Those I’m Referring To – El-Rufai Spills

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has accused the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, of knowing the individual elements in the Villa that are working against the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that El-Rufai had earlier on Wednesday, alleged that some persons in the presidential Villa were working towards the failure of the party.

Responding to him, the Information Minister while addressing the state house correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting on Wednesday, noted that the Presidency is not aware of those in its fold working against the APC.

The Governor, however, on Thursday, in an interview on Arise TV, insisted that even Lai Mohammed knows the individuals he is referring to in the Villa

Kwaha (

)