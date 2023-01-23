Today’s Headlines:Election Is Not For Unhealthy Candidates_Ayodele Warns;Tinubu Can Fix Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Election Is Not For Unhealthy Candidates_ Ayodele Warns

Photo Credit:Nigerian Tribune

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele on Sunday said 2023 presidential election is not for those who are unhealthy but rather a job that requires fitness.

He equally blasted top candidates in the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria for not addressing issues being faced by the country in their campaigns.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele noted that the candidates are saying they want to do everything but have not spoken about how they will go about it.

He mentioned that the country is facing economic issues, insecurity, education problems but the candidates are not seriously addressing any of these in their campaigns.

Tinubu Can Fix Nigeria_Ayade

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade. has declared All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the only presidential candidate with the capacity to move Nigeria forward.

The governor, who is the APC senatorial candidate for Cross River North, stated this in Ogoja during an electioneering campaign at the weekend.

Ayade had earlier at a meeting with stakeholders before proceeding to the Ogoja Township stadium for a rally, insisted it was the turn of Southern Cross River to produce the next governor, adding that anything contrary amounts to injustice.

Photo Credit:Google

﻿

How I’ll Pull Nigerians From Poverty–Obi

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday, disclosed that he will move Nigeria from a consumption to a production country to pull Nigerians from poverty.

Obi, who spoke while addressing supporters in Kano State, also promised to restore Kano to its old and enble status in trade and industry.

“We will pull people out of poverty by taking Nigeria from consumption to production and stop the sharing that has kept the country down,” the former Anambra State governor told supporters.

He promised to restore the trading status of Kano and ensure it remain the center of cash.

“Before, if you want cash you come to Kano but what you see today is poverty everywhere. Datti and I will restore the old glory of Kano.

Abiola’s Widow Sues Police, Seeks N100bn Damages

Photo Credit:Leadership

One of the widows of the late Chief Moshood Kasimawo Olakunle (MKO) Abiola, Prof Zainab-Duke Abiola, has sued the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for alleged defamation.

Others joined in the suit filed at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, are the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Alkali Baba and Teju Moses.

Prof. Abiola, through her lawyer, Mr Tawo Tawo, SAN, in her statement of claim, accused the police of framing her up on September 20, 2022 by the defendants for allegedly assaulting a policewoman, Teju Moses.

According to her, the IG in a bid to cover up some major bribery and corruption in the Nigeria police, used Ibrahim to frame her up which caused so much damage to her reputation.

Kwaha (

)