Today’s Headlines:Ekpa, Others Using Sit-At-Home To Make Money–Abaribe; Makinde, NLC, TUC End Feud

Simon Ekpa, Others Using Sit-At-Home To Make Money–Abaribe

The senator representing Abia south, Enyinnaya Abaribe has claimed that the sit-at-home order by a self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, Simon Ekpa, has become a money-making scheme.

Abaribe, in an interview with Channels TV, said that is the reason Ekpa and his cohorts are refusing to reverse the order.

The lawmaker pointed out that leaders in the South-East agreed to meet with the President Bola Tinubu government over Kanu’s continued detention.

Abaribe said: “Of course, the man who is profiting from it, who is far away in Finland, denounced it and put more conditions saying they will never stop it until we (South-East leaders) see him in Finland.

“We can now see that because they profit from this, they are not going to stop it because it has become a money-making venture.

Makinde, NLC, TUC End Feud

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has finally addressed the aggrieved civil servants in the state in a bid to end the protracted five days protests embarked upon by the organised labour unions, which paralysed activities at the state secretariat.

The governor, while addressing the workers on Monday at the state secretariat, assured them that he would continue to place high premium on their welfare.

Speaking, Makinde noted that it was inevitable for misunderstandings to occur between two parties involved in a relationship, but noted that bygone was bygone having arrived at an improved understanding with the joint leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Vanguard had earlier reported that the workers became angry and embarked on the weeklong protest to press home their demands which include among others, payment of monthly deductions from workers’ salaries, release of 2021, 2022 promotion letters, and release of their leave bonuses.

Don’t Engage in War With Niger – Sheikh Bauchi Tells Tinubu

As the deadline given by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to the military junta in Nigeria Republic expired, an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to go to war with the Nigerian neighbouring country.

The popular cleric, who is the leader of the Tijjaniya sect in Nigeria, also urged the National Assembly not to approve the request made by the President for any form of war with Niger Republic.

According to the elderly scholar, instead of engaging in war with the Francophone West African country, President Tinubu and other ECOWAS leaders should rather engage in dialogue with the Nigerien military junta that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum going forward.

Sheikh Bauchi said this in Bauchi while interacting with journalists, adding that both Nigeria and Niger Republic have a longtime cordial relationship that needed to be strengthened more.

PDP Deputy National Women Leader, Hajiya Wanka Resigns

The Deputy National Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka has resigned from her position to serve as a commissioner in Bauchi State.

In her resignation letter, copies of which were made available to journalists in Bauchi, addressed to the Acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Iliya Damagun, Wanka said her resignation followed the opportunity given to her by the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to serve as commissioner.

In the letter, she expressed her profound gratitude to the national leadership of opposition PDP for the rare privilege given her to serve as Deputy National Women Leader of the party and to Governor Mohammed for finding her worthy to serve in his cabinet.

While asserting that the experience she gained while serving as the Deputy National Women Leader of the party cannot be quantified, Wanka stated that such experience would immensely enhance her performance as a commissioner in Bauchi State.

