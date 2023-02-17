Today’s Headlines:EFCC Re-Arraigns 4 Over Fake Dollars, Bola Tinubu Visits Gov Makinde In Ibadan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

EFCC Re-Arraigns 4 Over Fake Dollars

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday re-arraigned four men before a Lagos High Court in Ikeja for alleged purchase and possession of forged U.S. dollars.

The defendants, Mark Obisean, Olumide Mcintouch, Bolaji Bakare and Goodluck Bazunu were re-arraigned on an amended 11-count charge bordering on purchasing forged bank notes and conspiracy to purchase forged bank notes.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Photo Credit: Google)

Tinubu Visits Makinde At Government House In Ibadan

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, visited the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde at the Government House in Ibadan.

Tinubu and other party chieftains in Nigeria are in Ibadan for the presidential rally of the party.

The PUNCH reports that the rally which was earlier scheduled for last week Tuesday was rescheduled for today as a result of a protest by angry Nigerians over the scarcity of fuel and new Naira notes.

Buhari Has Been Deceived By CBN – El-Rufai

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday, said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari has been deceived by the Central Bank of Nigeria led by Godwin Emefiele, over the naira redesign.

“In official briefings to the President, the Central Bank of Nigeria constantly alluded to the fact that the policy also targets politicians who have accumulated a huge war chest for vote-buying during the elections.

“It is now clear that the President has been deceived by the CBN and some elements in his government into buying into this overarching narrative, in the name of ensuring free and fair elections in 2023,” El-Rufai said in his statewide broadcast late Thursday.

I Am Working For Peter Obi – Ortom

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday declared that he is working for the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, as the next president of Nigeria.

The Governor who made the open declaration at a Town Hall meeting addressed by the LP presidential candidate in Makurdi said his decision was premised on his conviction that Mr. Obi was mentally and physically prepared for the task of getting the country working again.

The Governor who was a guest at the meeting which drew stakeholders from the 276 Council Wards of the state, got a rousing ovation from the participants who went ecstatic chanting his name and that of the LP presidential candidate after he made the open declaration.

