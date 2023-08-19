Today’s Headlines:ECOWAS Delegation Arrives In Coup-Hit Niger;Adeleke Declares Monday Public Holiday

ECOWAS Delegation Arrives In Coup-Hit Niger

A delegation from the West African bloc ECOWAS arrived in Niger on Saturday for talks with the military officers who have seized power, sources close to the organisation and ousted President Mohamed Bazoum told AFP.

Source: Channels TV

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has agreed to activate a “standby force” as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger after generals toppled and detained Bazoum on July 26.

But it says it favours dialogue to defuse the crisis.

A plane carrying the delegation landed in the capital Niamey at around 1:00 pm (1200 GMT), a day after the bloc’s military chiefs said they were ready to intervene to reinstate Bazoum.

Niger’s governing military council confirmed the arrival of the ECOWAS representatives, headed by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Isese Day: Adeleke Declares Monday Public Holiday

Monday, August 21, has been declared work-free in Osun by the state government in commemoration of this year’s annual Isese Day celebrations.

Source: Punch paper

A statement signed by the Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Kolapo Alimi, on Saturday, said the governor, Ademola Adeleke approved the holiday being leader of a government that promotes oneness, unity, and religious harmony among practitioners of different religions.

Alimi, who urged Isese adherents to be peaceful in their celebrations further noted, “I have the honour and privilege to convey the compliment and best wishes of the Executive Governor of Osun state, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke to all traditional religion worshippers in Osun state on the occasion of this year’s 2023 Isese Day celebrations coming up tomorrow 20th August 2023.

“As a government that promotes oneness, unity, and religious harmony between the practitioners of different religions in Osun State, Mr. Governor has approved, Monday, the 21st of August 2023 as a Public Holiday throughout the state.

Buhari Mourns ‘Brave’ Soldiers Killed In Niger

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his anguish over the death of several soldiers killed in an ambush and a subsequent helicopter crash in Niger State.

Source: Channels TV

“I am saddened by the helicopter accident, following the tragic ambush in which we have lost our brave army personnel,” Buhari said on Saturday in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.”

He also expressed his “heartfelt condolences” to President Bola Tinubu, the Armed Forces of the Federation and the families of the deceased.

President Tinubu’s Approval Rating Drops In Second Month As Concerns About Economy Grow –Survey

The approval rating of President Bola Tinubu dropped from 45 percent to 35 percent in the second month of his administration, according to a survey.

Source: Sahara Reporters

The second monthly presidential satisfaction and governance survey which was conducted by the Governance Advancement Initiative for Nigeria (GAIN) shows that 35% rated the performance of the president as satisfactory, with 8% of them rating his performance as “Excellent” (down from 15% the previous month).

According to the survey, 11% rated it as “Good” (down from 15% the previous month) and a further 16% rated it as “Average” (slightly up from 15% the previous month).

WaterGo (

)