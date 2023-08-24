Today’s Headlines:DSS Stops NURTW Elections;Akande, Omisore, Others Hail Tinubu

DSS Stops NURTW Elections

Men of the Department of Security Services stormed Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Wednesday night to stop men of the National Union of Road Transport Workers( NURTW) from holding its delegate conference, describing it as illegal.

The police had last week in Abuja arrested the president of the union, Alhaj Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, for allegedly importing thugs and armed men into the Federal Capital Territory.

The union’s National Secretariat was equally sealed off by security police to prevent a breakdown of law and order. They were barred from using the Secretariat for the election.

In an attempt to take it away from the attention of the security agencies, the union members on Wednesday converged in Lafia, Nasarawa State, to conduct the election, but security agencies disrupted the proceedings and everybody including the leaders of the union, ran to avoid being apprehended.

A faction of the union had secured a court order which directed the union to maintain the status quo ante bellum until the applications were heard and determined.

Akande, Omisore, Others Hail Tinubu Over Oyetola’s Appointment

Former interim National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing the immediate past Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

He said the appointment has rekindled the hope of Osun State residents.

Akande spoke during a reception in honour of the new minister yesterday in Abuja.

He said: “I congratulate Osun State that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria agreed to honour our state by appointing a minister in the personality of Adegboyega Oyetola.

Those who have been in Osun State for a long time will know that he deserves the honour. By giving us (Osun State) this honour, the hope of our people is rekindled. I wish Oyetola and our leaders in the state the best of luck and a successful tenure.”

Wike’s Appointment Into FCT Ministry offers hope for Nigerians_Oshiomhole

The senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will leave a legacy of turning the socio-economic and political fortunes of the nation around.

Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), told the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja that President Tinubu was laying a solid foundation for national development.

The lawmaker noted that the President broke the jinx in FCT ministerial appointments by naming Wike as its minister.

This singular move shows that anyone can become the minister, regardless of their birthplace, tongue and dialect.

Diri Hails Lokpobiri

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has congratulated Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

Governor Diri in a statement described him as an illustrious son of Bayelsa with deep experience in public service.

He said: “On behalf of the Government of Prosperity and the people of Bayelsa State, I extend my warmest congratulations to a worthy son of our state, Distinguished Senator Heineken October Lokpobiri, on his nomination, appointment and inauguration as the new Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil).

“I have confidence in your ability to steer the ship of the ministry towards greatness because of your deep experience in public service.

The Government of Prosperity under my watch is open to a robust partnership with your ministry and the Federal Government of Nigeria to attract more development to our state.

“I wish to note that the development of our dear state requires collective effort irrespective of party affiliation.

“While we are prepared to give you all the support and encouragement to succeed, the state government is confident you will again be a worthy ambassador of Bayelsa State in the federal cabinet.“

