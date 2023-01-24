Today’s Headlines:Don’t Waste Resources On Tinubu’s Campaigns–PDP;CBN Denies Scarcity Of New Notes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Don’t Waste Resources On Tinubu’s Campaigns–PDP

With just 32 days to the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council said that it has asked a court of competent jurisdiction in the country to disqualify the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, from the presidential race.

The PDP presidential campaign spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, who made this known in a media conference on Monday in Abuja, said Tinubu’s forfeiture of his funds to the US government over drug trafficking allegation was an indication that the former Lagos State governor committed infractions that should disqualify him from running for an election in Nigeria.

CBN Denies Scarcity Of New Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has denied scarcity of the new naira notes as alleged by some Nigerians and ordered citizens to deposit the old notes at commercial banks and acquire new ones with immediate effect to avoid any losses as the deadline approaches.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele who addressed journalists in Jos, Plateau State through the bank’s Director, Payment System Management Department, Musa Jimoh stated that redesigning the currency shows that the CBN was working by the global standard where currency notes ought to be redesigned within five years, though it took Nigeria, nine years since the last change was effected.

Northern Muslim Clerics Endorse Tinubu

Ahead of the February presidential election , Northern Muslim clerics under the aegis of Al-Amaanah Global Islamic Foundation, have endorsed the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The National Organizing Chairman of the foundation, Sheikh Imam Tajudeen, made the declaration in Kaduna during a 1-day seminar on Cooperation for National Development amongst Muslims with the theme: “The role of the Ummah in National Rebirth through the 2023 Presidential Election.”

Sheikh Tajudeen said the programme is aimed at uniting Muslims across the nation and to sensitize them on the need to vote candidate that will promote their reality regardless of tribe and ethnicity.

Supreme Court Affirms Adebutu As PDP Candidate

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, affirmed Oladipupo Adebutu as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, for the forthcoming governorship election in Ogun State.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of justices, dismissed an appeal that was lodged before it by an aggrieved gubernatorial aspirant of the party in the state, Jimi Adebisi Lawal.

Lawal had gone to court to challenge the list of delegates that was used in the conduct of the gubernatoral primary election the party held in the state on May 25, 2022.

He contended that the list, which he said contained names of political appointees, was not in tandem with names of delegates that were democratically elected at the ward congresses.

