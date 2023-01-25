Today’s Headlines:Don’t Sabotage My Govt–Lalong Warns Civil Servants, Buhari Sets up 14-Member Comm.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Do not sabotage my government – Lalong warns civil servants

Photo Credit: Dailypost

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has warned civil servants to avoid being used by politicians to sabotage government’s programmes and projects, especially as political activities heighten in the country.

He also warned appointees that “indiscipline, indolence, disloyalty and flagrant abuse of office” will not be tolerated by his administration.

Lalong gave the warning while swearing in 10 new permanent secretaries at the Victoria Gowon Hall, New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, the state capital.

Fuel scarcity: Buhari sets up 14-member committee

Photo Credit: P.M.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of a 14-man Steering Committee on Petroleum Products Supply and Distribution management to ensure transparent and efficient supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Slyva.

Shettima visits ex-Ekiti gov Fayose in Lagos, seeks support

Photo Credit: Punch

The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Kashim Shertima, on Tuesday, visited the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, in his Lagos residence to seek support ahead of the forthcoming February 25 presidential election in the country.

Shettima made his visitation known through a post he made on his Facebook wall adding pictures of Fayose and himself in his house.

The Roads To Progress, Prosperity

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

A quality road network, being the most critical component of a national multimodal transportation plan, is the foundation of a thriving economy. Good roads link up the national socio-economic arteries, centres, and hubs. It is, therefore, not surprising that the Muhammadu Buhari administration is determined to link Nigerians everywhere by roads and, consequently, bolster the economy.

By December 2023, the long-abandoned Bodo-Bonny Road project in Rivers State will be completed, bringing to a gleeful and gladdening end, one of the most perplexing chapters in the catalogue of Nigeria’s abandoned projects.

Photo Credit: Google ﻿

