This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Don’t Elect Those Who Gave Us Hardship-Enenche; EFCC Denies Raiding Tinubu’s Home

Don’t Elect Those Who Gave Us Hardship_ Enenche

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche has warned Nigeria never to repeat the mistake of voting in a bad government.

According to him, two of the major presidential candidates in the forthcoming election were part of the problems currently facing the nation.

Addressing his congregation on Sunday, the cleric said the 2023 presidential election presents Nigeria the opportunity to vote into power a man of integrity, honesty and humility.

He said, “In life, result is a basis of reward. Result is a ground for respect. People are respected based on the result they generate.

“Sowing determines reaping. The question; is what has been the result and the input of those seeking the leadership of our nation?

There are many presidential aspirants for the forthcoming elections.

“There are three major ones in the forefront. Two of the three are of the two big political parties, whose highest and most important achievement so far was the formation of the coalition that brought this administration into power. They formed it.

EFCC Denies Raiding Tinubu’s Home

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has denied raiding the home of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the claim of raiding the home of the former governor of Lagos State by the commission was not true.

“The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of APC, in the forthcoming presidential election and recovered a humongous sum of N400 billion.

The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC.

“The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news,” he said.

Photo Credit:Google

﻿

Buhari, GEJ Others Became President Unprepared – Kukah

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, has said that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), former presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo, among others that led Nigeria, became presidents unprepared.

According to the bishop, no President or Head of State in the history of Nigeria ever came prepared for the job of the number one citizen of the country.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, in a broadcast aired Sunday night, Kukah said, “You can go all the way down in Nigeria, you’re not going to find one single person who has been President or Head of State in Nigeria that came prepared for the job.”

Using the analogy of a “bad marriage” to explain the relationship between Nigeria and its political leaders, the cleric said, “I always say to people, as a priest, that the solution to a bad marriage is not a new marriage. It’s often an attempt to look at what has gone wrong. And if you jump into a new marriage very quickly, after some time, you become nostalgic about the first marriage.”

Vote For Leaders With Capacity, Character – Oyedepo

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The founder of Living Faith Church also known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has urged worshipers to vote wisely in the Saturday presidential and National Assembly elections.

The cleric, in his sermon on Sunday, said he was for the peace and stability of Nigeria, adding that he would never be partisan as there are political parties founders in his church.

He said, “I have my sons who are founders of parties, everyone is free to join a party, but if you do not join the well-being of this nation you are in problem.

Let us look out for the well-being of this nation, let us stop hovering around the same nonsense every time; may we never see the afflictions we have seen in the last eight years again, otherwise, there may not be a country again.

Can this suffering continue like this? To the last minute? To get cash to support some things my account manager couldn’t get it. In Nigeria, in your country?”

Content created and supplied by: YAHAYA (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #HeadlinesDont #Elect #Gave #HardshipEnenche #EFCC #Denies #Raiding #Tinubus #HomeToday’s Headlines:Don’t Elect Those Who Gave Us Hardship-Enenche; EFCC Denies Raiding Tinubu’s Home Publish on 2023-02-20 07:11:15