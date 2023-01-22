Today’s Headlines:Don’t allow PDP back in power –Tinubu;Why Tinubu is best choice for Nigeria –Bimbo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Don’t allow PDP back in power –Tinubu

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Saturday urged the people of Jigawa State not to give the Peoples Democratic Party an opportunity to return to power.

He also urged them to keep faith with the All Progressives Congress-led government for service delivery.

The former Lagos State governor stated this when he addressed a mammoth crowd of supporters at the APC’s presidential campaign rally held at the Mallam Aminu Kano Triangle, Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State.

Why Tinubu is best choice for Nigeria- Bimbo Akintola

Photo Credit: Premium Times

Ahead of the forthcoming elections, Nollywood actress Bimbo Akintola has stated why the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is the best choice for Nigeria.

In an Interview with TVC your view, the 52-year-old actress revealed that she works for Mr Tinubu because she is convinced he has all it takes to transform Nigeria.

The movie star described Mr Tinubu as a skill and talent locator while defending her decision to support his candidature publicly.

She said, “I am with the PCC, I’m working for Asiwaju, and I’m also with CGI (Connecting Grassroots Initiative), which MC Oluomo started. What we are doing is going door to door. First and foremost, Asiwaju built talent; he found people who can do things, look at his cabinet when he was governor; those are the names we call now.”

Kwankwaso’s ally resigns, switches over to Atiku

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The North-East Zonal Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Dr Babayo Liman, and hundreds of his supporters have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday in Gombe State.

Liman disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Gombe, the state capital, while declaring his unsupport to Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential candidate.

The former NNPP member abandoned his position in the Presidential Campaign Council of Kwankwaso, stressing that he decided to resign his appointment with the NNPP and defected to the PDP in order to support the former Vice President following his track record.

He said, “We registered more than 3.6 million people in the North-East region under the NNPP and Gombe State is one of the states in my zone, hence the need for me to go round and inform my supporters that I defected to the PDP.

Tinubu’s campaign director resigns

Photo Credit: Premium Times

The Director of the Civil Society directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC, Najatu Muhammad, has quit partisan politics.

Ms Muhammad announced her decision in a letter dated 19 January and addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.

She stated that she is resigning from partisan politics due to lack of ideological differences among political parties.

Ms Muhammad said recent developments in the political space made it impossible for her to continue partisan politics.

Gayison (

)