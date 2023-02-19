Today’s Headlines:Do Not Despair, Vote PDP For Better Future, Okowa;Why I Campaign In Markets_Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Do Not Despair, Vote PDP For Better Future, Okowa

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has advised Nigerians not to despair over the myriads of challenges plaguing the nation, saying Atiku-Okowa Presidency would restore hope in the country, if elected.

Okowa made the call at the grand finale of PDP Presidential Campaign in Yola on Saturday.

He described Nigeria as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of an hospital, and asserted that PDP’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was the only “competent consultant” to treat the “patient” (Nigeria) and get it out of danger.

Okowa, therefore, urged people of Adamawa and Nigerians to vote the Atiku-Okowa ticket in the forthcoming presidential election for a new and healthy Nigeria.

He thanked the people for their massive support to the party, and assured that Atiku would turn things around for good if voted into power.

Why I Campaign In Markets_Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has explained why he visits markets for campaigns.

Obi, who embarked on an open tour of markets within the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos on Saturday, said he is attracted to markets because they are centres of production, manufacturing and distribution, as well as the hub of small and medium scale enterprises upon which the Nigerian economy rests.

Obi, who likes to describe himself as a trader, said he connects well with the business community because he is one of them.

A major plank of Obi’s campaign rests on production. He has repeatedly said that he will move Nigeria’s economy from consumption to production.

The LP candidate said that the quickest way to realize this plan of action is to “make our markets the epicenter of economic activities”.

A major highlight of Obi’s interaction with the business community in Lagos was his announcement that women and youths will occupy 50 percent of appointive positions in his administration if he is elected as president.

While addressing crowds of elated and excited traders in the markets within and around the Trade Fair Complex, Obi told them how important women and youths are in the development and growth of economies around the world.

Obi Spreads Reset, Reboot Nigeria Message

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has promised to lead the charge to reset and retool Nigeria turning it from a consumer nation to a productive one.

Obi said this in a series of tweets, yesterday, as part of his message to Nigeria’s voting public barely one week before the presidential election.

Obi assured Nigerians that if voted in, he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad will bring the all-encompassing change that will take Nigeria to where it is supposed to be.

We need to reset and reboot Nigeria in all ramifications –leadership and governance, security of life and properties, economic and political freedom. We must celebrate our shared values and responsibilities.”

Obi further said, if elected, the change he and Datti will seek will be all-encompassing, “we will bring back patriotism and national pride. Loyalty should be to God and Country. The Constitution and Rule of Law will have primacy.”

The former Anambra state Governor in a specific message to youths in particular, that he came into the race for them. He further said; “In this march to freedom, I have not come out for myself! I have come out for the millions of youths that are losing hope in our beloved country.

Only Corps Members Will Handle BVAS, INEC Chair Declares

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has expressed its readiness for Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections, insisting that only Corps members would handle the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS during the polls.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this at the weekend when he inspected the International Conference Centre ICC, which has been designated as the National Collation Centre.

INEC will perform three activities at the centre which includes the announcement of winners, presentations of the Certificate of Returns to the President-elect and Vice President-elect; as well as the Senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect.

He disclosed that the presidential candidates, including Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress APC; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party; Peter Obi of the Labour Party LP, and others will sign the last peace accord on Wednesday, February 22.

Yakubu also assured that the current scarcity of the Naira would not pose threats to the conduct of the elections as the commission has gotten firm assurances from the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN that requisite cash would be made available to it.

