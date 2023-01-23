Today’s Headlines:“Datti And I Will Restore The Old Glory Of Kano”—Obi, Tinubu Can Fix Nigeria—Ayade

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“Datti And I Will Restore The Old Glory Of Kano”—Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday, disclosed that he will move Nigeria from a consumption to a production country to pull Nigerians from poverty.

Obi, who spoke while addressing supporters in Kano State, also promised to restore Kano to its old and enble status in trade and industry.

“We will pull people out of poverty by taking Nigeria from consumption to production and stop the sharing that has kept the country down,” the former Anambra State governor told supporters.

He promised to restore the trading status of Kano and ensure it remain the center of cash.

“Before, if you want cash you come to Kano but what you see today is poverty everywhere. “Datti and I will restore the old glory of Kano”.

“We will secure and unite Nigeria where people will be proud to say I am a Nigerian. We will kill the sentiments of tribe and religion which they have been using to deceive us,” he added.

Tinubu Can Fix Nigeria—Ayade

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade. has declared All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the only presidential candidate with the capacity to move Nigeria forward.

The governor, who is the APC senatorial candidate for Cross River North, stated this in Ogoja during an electioneering campaign at the weekend.

Ayade had earlier at a meeting with stakeholders before proceeding to the Ogoja Township stadium for a rally, insisted it was the turn of Southern Cross River to produce the next governor, adding that anything contrary amounts to injustice.

2023: South-East Can’t Throw Away 24-Year Investment In PDP, Says Chidoka

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Osita Chidoka says the South-East should back the party in the 2023 elections.

Source: Channels TV

While observers believe Labour Party’s Peter Obi who is from the region will disrupt PDP’s dominance in the South-East, the former Ation Minister said it would be unwise for Igbos to leave the party they have supported since 1999.

“The Igbo position for me is that our significant investment in the PDP for 24 years cannot be thrown away overnight. I remain in the PDP and many Igbos remain in the PDP, ” he said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

UPDATE: How PDP Chairman, Ayu Rejected Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello’s Condition To Work For Party —Sources

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, has rejected the condition given by Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, to join the party, sources within the party have disclosed to SaharaReporters.

Source: Saharareporters

SaharaReporters had reported that the governor was lobbying the national chairman and some key members of the party, promising to deliver the majority of votes cast in the presidential election in the state for the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The governor asked the PDP to withdraw its support for its Kogi Central Senatorial candidate, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, one of the sources familiar with the meeting with Ayu told SaharaReporters.

“He approached our National Chairman and some people in PDP, he however gave them different conditions to work for us.

‘Mr Stingy’ to ‘Artful Dodger’: Nigeria’s presidential candidates trade insults

A month before Nigeria’s presidential election, top candidates have been exchanging a colourful tirade of insults and accusations over their pasts, the state of their health and even calls for each other’s arrest.

Source: Vanguard papers

With barbs such as “wobbly, wonky” to describe a candidate, a reference to another’s “empire of fraud” and a likening to the “Artful Dodger” — Charles Dickens’ pickpocket character — the rhetoric has heated up as candidates campaign for the February 25 ballot.

The election to replace President Muhammadu Buhari looks set to be a tight race, with a major third party candidate challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the first time since Nigeria’s military rule ended in 1999.

