Todays Headlines:Create Ministry Of Revenue Now—Jimoh;US Court Dismisses Atiku’s Suit Against Tinubu

Create Ministry Of Revenue Now—Jimoh

Ahead of the confirmation of the 48 ministerial nominees by the Senate, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, APC, Ondo South has strongly advised President Bola Tinubu to create the Ministry of Revenue.

In a statement he personally signed yesterday in Abuja, Senator Ibrahim who noted that it has become very imperative for the creation of the Ministry, Senator Ibrahim said that the ministry when in place, would serve as coordinating platform for all revenue generating agencies,

The Senator who noted that it is indispensable for the nation to wangle its way out of the current socio-economic quagmire, said,”There are many revenue generating agencies in Nigeria today without a coordinating body or platform.

US Court Dismisses Atiku’s Suit Against Tinubu

A United States court has dismissed a suit filed by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar requesting the academic records of President Bola Tinubu.

The Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois County, United States of America, dismissed the lawsuit, according to The Nation.

Tinubu said he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the Chicago State University.

Beverly Poindexter, the staff in charge of transcript requests, enrolment and degree verification, early this year, confirmed that Tinubu attended the university between 1977 and 1979.

However, Atiku, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, has insisted that the president’s academic records were forged.

Soludo’s wife preaches extended breastfeeding, says it reduces risk of cancer

The wife of the Anambra State governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo has spoken of the importance of extended breastfeeding for babies, arguing that it reduces the risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

She also stated that breastfed children would perform better on intelligence tests, not likely to be obese, and would be less prone to diabetes later in life.

The governor’s wife, who spoke through the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, at the flag off of this year’s World Exclusive Breastfeeding Week and launch of Zero Water at Ojoto, Idemili South local government area, observed that breastfeeding is the best way to ensure child health and survival.

The programme is being executed by the Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and the State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, and partners.

Tinubu And I Had No Idea How Maryam Shetty’s Name Made Ministerial List —Ganduje, APC Chairman

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, has disclosed that the social media outrage against Maryam Shetty’s appointment led to her removal.

President Bola Tinubu had removed Shetty from Kano State as a ministerial nominee that was billed for screening.

In a letter to the Senate which was read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio on Friday, the President replaced her with Mariya Mahmoud Mairiga Bunkure, a former Commissioner for Higher Education during the governorship tenure of Ganduje in Kano.

However, the former governor in an interview with select radio stations in Kano on Saturday, and as reported by Daily Trust, said Shetty was dropped because people questioned her suitability.

