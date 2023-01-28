Today’s Headlines:Court Sacks Albert Akpan, Peter Obi Holds Town Hall Meeting With Students In Borno

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Court Sacks Lawmaker, Orders Him To Pay 5 Million To PDP

(Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune)

The Federal High Court in Abuja has sacked the senator representing Akwa Ibom North East district, Albert Akpan, over his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Young Progressives Party (YPP).

This comes barely seven months after defecting from the PDP to the YPP. Akpan had defected from the PDP in July 2022 citing unresolved grievances from the party’s governorship primary election in Akwa Ibom.

Although Mr Akpan was recently convicted and jailed for corruption, his sacking by the court has nothing to do with that, Tribune Online gathered.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu, declared Senator Akpan’s seat vacant and ordered Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a bye-election to fill it within 14 days, counting from 20 January when the judgement was delivered.

Peter Obi Holds Town Hall Meeting With Students In Borno

(Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspapers)

The Labour Party, LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi has held a town hall meeting in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital as part of his campaign for the 2023 elections.

Obi who stormed Maiduguri on Saturday first addressed Academics, students and youth groups at the Conference Hall, Pinnacle Hotels, before he later moved to Barwee Luxury Hotels where he similarly had interface with various women groups.

The LP Presidential hopeful thereafter paid a homage to the Shehu of Borno’s palace, His Royal Highness, Abubakar Ibn Garbai Elkanemi.

Obi after a marathon engagement, seek for the Monarch’s blessings to emerge victorious at the February 25th, 2023 Presidential polls. The Shehu of Borno commended Obi for the visit and wished him well in his ambition.

Photo Credit: Google)

Central Bank Working To Prevent Chaos Over Distribution Of New Naira Notes – buhari

Photo Credit: The Cable)

President Muhammadu buhari says efforts are ongoing to ensure improved distribution of the new naira notes.

In a statement on Saturday by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, the president said the decision to redesign the naira notes was to address hoarding of illicit funds.

While acknowledging reports of long queues at banks, buhari said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is working on initiatives to “prevent chaos” over the distribution of the new notes.

PDP Pardons 2 Out Of 7 Suspended Fayose’s Loyalists

Photo Credit: Leadership News)

The National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lifted the suspension slammed on two out of the seven party members in Ekiti State, namely; Prince Funso Ayeni (Ekiti North Senatorial Candidate) and Otunba Ajayi Babatunde Samuel (Ekiti North II Federal Constituency Candidate).

PDP said it lifted the suspension on the duo after they apologised for their conduct, affirmed loyalty to the party and renewed commitment towards the party’s success at all levels in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, when they appeared before a Disciplinary Committee.

