Today’s Headlines:Court Reserves Judg In Obi Petition, Tinubu Failed To Explain His Plans For Ailing Refineries — NLC

Presidential Election Court Reserves Judgment In Obi, LP’s Petition.
Photo credit: Independent Nigeria
The Presidential Election Petition Court on Tuesday reserved judgment in a petition filed by Peter Obi and Labour Party (LP) challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu into power.
Obi and LP, petitioners in the petition marked CA/ PEPC/03/2023, are challenging the election which brought President Bola Tinubu to power.
Respondents are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The five-member panel presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani reserved judgment to a date that will be communicated to parties after parties adopted their final written addresses.
Following the closing of the cases of the respondents on July 5, time was given to parties to file their written addresses.
Adopting their final written addresses filed on July 14, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), lead counsel for INEC, urged the court to uphold their objections and take the petition as lacking in merit and should be dismissed.
Tinubu Failed To Explain His Plans For Ailing Refineries — NLC
Photo credit: Independent Nigeria
Few hours after President Bola Tinubu came out to address Nigerians on his immediate intervention measures to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal policy, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has picked holes on the national broadcast.
The NLC leadership led by Joe Ajaero said one would have expected Tinubu to outline steps to resuscitate the nation’s refineries since it was the major cause of discrepancies in the oil and gas industry, including failure to reveal those allegedly behind the fraud in the sector.
The NLC leadership while expressing disappointment over the national broadcast, described Tinubu as lamenting like ordinary Nigerians which shouldn’t be the case.Ajaero, who reacted to the broadcast aired on Monday evening, said the president left Nigerians with the impression that the promises and assurances made is not the silver bullet that was expected.
He said the speech fell short of the present reality and anomalous with the hardship and suffering that most Nigerians are going through now.
Criticising the president, NLC said, “First, the opening statement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu conveyed a commitment to a better and productive economy. We expected that the next line of statement would be how the present government plans to resuscitate our public refineries which have been lying comatose for so many years and is the major pain point in the whole subsidy narrative.
Niger: Russia, Burkina Faso, Mali oppose ECOWAS military intervention
Photo credit: Punchng
Burkina Faso and Mali have warned that any military intervention in Niger to restore deposed President Mohamed Bazoum will be considered a “declaration of war against their two countries”.
The warning from Niger’s military-ruled neighbours came a day after West African leaders, supported by their Western partners, threatened to use “force” to reinstate the democratically elected Bazoum and slapped financial sanctions on the putschists.
In a joint statement, the governments of Burkina Faso and Mali warned that “any military intervention against Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali.”
They said the “disastrous consequences of a military intervention in Niger… could destabilise the entire region.”
They also said they “refuse to apply” the “illegal, illegitimate and inhumane sanctions against the people and authorities of Niger.”
This came as the Russian Federation also advised the Economic Community of West African States against the use of military intervention in the Niger crisis.
In response to an inquiry by The PUNCH, Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Alexei Shebarshin, advised the use of constitutional means in restoring peace to the West African country.
Airport runway light theft won’t affect ICAO audit – NCAA
Photo credit: Punchng
The Nigeria Civil Ation Authority has stated that the stealing of the approach lighting at Runway 18 Right of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos would have minimal impact on its audit by the International Civil Ation Authority Organisation.
The Director-General of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, speaking during an online meeting with journalists recently, said there was a notice to airmen regarding the runway before the theft, stating that it was out of use.
He said the theft may not be significant to impact the ICAO audit, because Nigeria had earlier announced the deficiencies of the runway.
The upcoming ICAO audit mirrors the ation safety and ation security oversight capacities of its 193 member states through its Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme and Universal Security Audit Programme.
The audits, according to ICAO, are restricted to only the legislation, resources and other capacities, which state governments establish in order to effectively implement ICAO’s standards and recommended practices in each area.
