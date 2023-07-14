Today’s Headlines:Court Invalidates Arrest, Of Emefiele;We’re Taking Back Our Country_Tinunu

Court Invalidates Arrest, Detention Of Emefiele

A High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday invalidated the arrest and detention of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The presiding judge, Bello Kawu, granted the order following an application by Emefiele.

On June 9, President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele as CBN Governor and directed him to transfer his responsibilities to Deputy Governor, tions Directorate, Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi.

The Department of State Services (DSS) confirmed the next day that Emefiele was in its custody for “some investigative reasons.”

Emefiele has remained in DSS custody since then, with the agency insisting that it obtained a valid court order to keep him.

On Thursday, the DSS disclosed that it had charged Emefiele to court, following a ruling from the FCT High Court.

Enough Is Enough, We’re Taking Back Our Country_Tinunu

President Bola Tinubu has assured women in the country that his administration is committed to ensuring that Nigeria is retrieved from the vested interests that have stifled her development.

He also assured the women that issues of security, healthcare system and industrialization would be top on priorities of his administration.

President Tinubu spoke on Thursday at the State House when he received in audience the All Progressives Congress Women Leaders in the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, led by the APC National Woman Leader, Dr. Betta Edu.

The President declared that his administration was already implementing many policies and programmes that would positively impact the citizens.

This, he stated, includes the Students’ Loan Scheme, which he said would ensure their children enjoy a stable academic calendar in their respective tertiary institutions.

“We have established a scholarship scheme that would guarantee their four years of tertiary education,” he further said.

“Security is paramount in my administration’s agenda because women bear the cost of insecurity anywhere in the world. Issues of insecurity are being discussed at the highest level and this administration will ensure that insecurity is halted immediately.

Emefiele Case Will Test Tinubu’s Respect for law – Lawyer

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Daudu, says the case of the suspended and detained Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, will serve as test of President Bola Tinubu’s respect for the rule of law.

Daudu, who is counsel for Emefiele, stated this on Thursday, shortly after the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja gave the Department of State Services a seven-day ultimatum to either release Emefiele, who has been in detention since June 10, or arraign him in court if they have a case against him.

Justice Hamza Muazu gave the order while ruling on a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Emefiele, through Daudu, to challenge his arrest and continued detention by the DSS.

Justice Muazu held that though the DSS has constitutional power to arrest, detain and prevent internal crime, the power must be exercised within the ambit of the law.

Consequently, the judge held that the continued detention of Emefiele by the secret police without trial amounted to a gross violation of his fundamental human rights.

“Detention, no matter how small, can amount to a breach of fundamental rights,” the judge said.

He said since the allegations against Emefiele were bailable offences, the DSS ought to have granted him administrative bail, pending his prosecution.

I Regard Soyinka As Source Of Inspiration — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has poured encomiums on Nobel Laureate and elder statesman, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on his 89th birthday, and in the same vein described the Nobel Laureate as a veritable source of support, inspiration, and encouragement.

The President, who con­veyed his good wishes to Soy­inka through his media aide, Dele Alake, on Thursday, de­scribed him as a brother and comrade in the struggle for the restoration and entrench­ment of democracy and good governance in Nigeria even as he lauded him for his immense contributions to the country’s development.

“I celebrate Nobel Laureate, elder statesman, and pro-de­mocracy activist, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on his attainment of 89.

The renowned playwright, poet, and novelist, Professor Wole Soyinka has done a lot for Nigeria. In the literary world, he remains a giant, an Iroko. Importantly, his contri­butions to the struggle for the restoration and institution­alization of democracy and good governance in Nigeria are indelible.

“Together, along with oth­er activists, we fought for de­mocracy under the aegis of NADECO at great risks to our personal lives.

